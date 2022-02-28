GORHAM — Voters in the Gorham Randolph Shelburne Cooperative School District will have a chance to vote “yes” or “no” on a written ballot under Article 3 at its annual meeting at 7 p.m. on March 10 on whether they support the proposed installation of a 100-kilowatt fixed ground-mounted solar panel array at the Edward Fenn School plus the authorization of issuing up to $190,000 in bonds or notes. For such an article to pass, state law requires that two-thirds of all the voters present and voting must cast a “yes” vote. The array will cover 80 percent of the school’s current use of electricity.
“This project was set up to begin saving money in year one, with savings to increase in subsequent years,” said Clean Energy NH’s North Country energy circuit rider Melissa Elander in an email exchange. “It will be financed for 15 years and take advantage of low interest rates. A loan term of 15 years was selected because that is the term at which the loan payment is less than the school would otherwise pay for electricity.”
Nine of the 10 school board members voted in January to support the project and its proposed financing, with only Ben Mayerson of Gorham voting “no.”
The district completed a competitive request for proposals and costs were figured on Dec. 1, 2021, using ReVision Energy’s proposal. It was back in 2019 that the board asked SAU 20 Supt. David Backler to begin looking into whether the district could lower and stabilize its costs by using solar panels.
”Many sites were looked at and the most suitable site is behind the Edward Fenn Elementary School,” Elander said. “It is outside of the flood plain and doesn’t impact wetlands; the sledding hill to the east will remain usable. Its location will allow the solar array to be connected ‘behind the meter,’ offering the greatest value.”
The electricity generated on-site can be used directly by the school without interacting with the electric grid, she explained. The school will receive credit for the excess electricity that the array produces that goes onto the grid.
The project’s total installation’s cost is estimated at $338,144. The district has applied for a USDA community facilities grant to cover up to 55 percent of its total cost, but grant amount notifications will not be sent out until sometime from April to June. The maximum would be $185,000, eliminating any upfront costs. The minimum would be $100,000, which could result in up to $50,000 in upfront costs.
The article’s wording allows $25,000 to be taken from the Energy Expendable Trust fund and also authorizes the district to apply for other public and/or philanthropic funding.
In recent public presentations, Backler pointed out that solar power is a local and renewable energy source that not only saves money but also serves as an example for GRS students and cooperative district communities. Nonetheless, the article’s wording states that the project does not have to move forward if the board believes its terms and conditions are not in the district’s best interest.
A committee made up of residents of the three GRS District towns worked together on the solar array proposal. In addition to Backler and Town Manager Denise Vallee, both of Gorham, membership included Lee Carrol, Yves Zornio, and Paul Robitaille of Gorham, Howie Wemyss of Randolph, and Michael Prange of Shelburne.
The district warrant also includes two articles directed at covering the costs of the first year of two proposed collective bargaining contracts, each of which assumes current staffing levels. No changes to benefit were included in either of these proposed contracts.
Article 8 seeks to cover estimated dollar increases as a result of new proposed two-year contract negotiated between the board and the Support Staff Association (SNEA/NH) for Fiscal Year 2023 at $72,193 or 7.87 percent and FY24 at $70,508 or 7.13 percent.
Article 9 seeks to cover the estimated cost items included in the new proposed three-year contract between the board and the Teacher Association (NEA/NH), longevity payments included. Fiscal Year 2023 at $202,879 or 7.05 percent; FY24 at $122,285 or 3.97 percent; and FY25, $149,499 or 4.6 percent.
“With the proposed operating budget ($9,057,321) and the proposed salary increases, the anticipated tax impact is as follows for FY23: Gorham, $20.42, an increase of $1.04; Randolph, $6.85, an increase of $0.79; and Shelburne, $7.34, a decrease of $0.01,” reported SAU 20 Business Manager Cassandra Micucci in an email exchange.
