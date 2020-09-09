BERLIN — Two ATV operators were injured Thursday afternoon, one with life threatening injuries - after their ATVs rolled over in separate accidents within seconds of each other on the Jericho Lake Road at Jericho Mountain State Park.
N.H. Fish and Game reported Francisco Giron, 30, of Pawtucket, R.I., and a 14-year old teen were part of a group riding with members of their family when both lost control of their ATVs while traveling east and heading downhill on a paved section of the road. Both operators applied their brakes to try and regain control and instead overcorrected and the ATVs both rolled over. Giron received serious life-threatening injuries while the teen sustained only minor injuries.
Fish and Game, Berlin Police, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and both operators were treated at the scene and then transported by BEMS to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment.
Fish and Game reported that the road was dry and clear and had recently been paved. Operator inexperience combined with unreasonable speed are considered the primary contributing factors in the accidents.
