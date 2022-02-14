Two Berlin men inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame

BERLIN — Two Berlin Men were recently inducted into the Martial Arts Hall of Fame at the Action Martial Arts magazine 21st anniversary weekend in Atlantic City, N.J., on Jan. 30.
Martial Arts Champion Richard (Dick) Kimber was inducted as an “Honored Elite Warrior” and Master of Martial Arts Jean Chaloux was inducted as “Honored and Esteemed Martial Artist of 2022.”
Kimber has been a resident of Berlin for 24 years, previously he lived in Massachusetts where he worked for the Essex County Sheriff’s Department as a lieutenant.
“I was fourth in command of the tactical patrol force,” Kimber said. “At that time, I started training in martial arts again, I had stopped fighting in 1977 but decided to come out of retirement in 1990.”
Kimber said he was helped in his goal by his boss, who supported his desire to return to fighting.
“I was fortunate enough to have a sheriff that supported me so I could take time off to get my training in to go professional and to compete,” he said. “He would allow me to take a leave of absence, so I could fight overseas and in Europe. I was fortunate to have a great journey.
On his journey, Kimber took home several titles along the way.
“I won the Middle Atlantic title and moved up to the United States title,” he said. “I had a shot at the world title, and I won the world title in France with a second-round knockout against an opponent who had 52 wins and no losses. I won my second world title at the Foxwoods Casino. I had another heavyweight world title a third time.
“I’ve been on Pay Per View quite a bit,” Kimber added. “I had a fight on Pay Per View with Don the Dragon, who is well known in the martial arts world, and he is an 11-time world champion. I did lose that fight, but I kept my World Champion title because we went down in the weight division. After that loss, I retired in 2000 from fighting and then moved to Berlin.”
Kimber has a wide range of experience when it comes to his martial arts training.
“I do several different types of martial arts, judo, Taekwondo, Shotokan and others,” he said. “I kind of mix everything together. I wanted to go full contact and switched over to kickboxing, which is what I am most active in now.”
Jean Chaloux, a lifelong resident of Berlin, said he became interested in martial arts after being bullied as a child.
“I saw the David Carradine show ‘Kung Fu’ on television and became obsessed by the martial arts,” he said. “I started reading all the martial arts magazines I could. I was blessed by meeting Mike Purcell who was teaching Shotokan at the old Lessard signs building. I started training with him and within a year I skipped ranks. Purcell gave me his school when he left Berlin. After Shotokan, I gained knowledge in Aikido, and I also learned Judo from a Judo instructor who was an Olympian. I incorporated all of those into the style I now teach. I got into the board breaking and then developed the equipment that I use and sell that I am known for.”
Chaloux added. “As to my nomination to the hall of fame, someone must nominate you to a 25-member board, they then investigate your background and if they all agree, that you should be recognized in the hall of fame they you receive the award. Other martial artists like Dick Kimber and others who knew my record said, ‘Yes, that man belongs in the hall of fame,' and that was how I was recommended.”
Kimber is a current resident of Berlin and works for the Coos County Sheriff’s Department under Brian Valerino. Kimber had a gym in Berlin for a while.
“I left the gym and went to work for the airport for a time. I continued to work at different gyms putting on seminars and trainings,” he said. “I had the pleasure of training half of Berlin/Gorham. I met a lot of great and interesting people. The thought of getting into the hall of fame was one of the greatest things that happened to me, after the birth of my kids. It was amazing to reach that status. The amazing thing is that I continue to be recognized for what I do. It blows my mind to have kids come up to me and say ‘Hey Dick can I get an autograph?’ I love it! I am blessed.”
Kimber’s older brother Bob is also a hall of famer. He was a lightweight karate artist and a professional kickboxing referee.
Kimber remembered, “We were at the Kennedy arena in Manchester. Bob was refereeing one of my fights and he kept telling me, ‘No holding.’ In the third round, he stopped the fight and went to the judges and had a point taken away from me. I said jokingly ‘I’ll punch you,' and Bob replied yeah, and ‘I’ll tell Mom.’ The observers were shocked that he would take a point from his brother. After that, all the promoters and fighters wanted Bob to referee because they knew they could trust him to make the right calls. He is a retired fire lieutenant in the Lynn, Mass., Fire Department. He is my role model, my hero, a leader in everything he does.”
Chaloux said, "I am a Sensei, three-time World Kick Boxing Champion or Master. Master Dick Kimber told me when we were in training in the gym at the Notre Dame Arena that I should seek a tournament or event where my equipment could be utilized."
“I went to a tournament in 2010 and did a demonstration of my equipment there. My equipment was so well accepted that International Martial Arts Hall of Fame in London asked me to come to London to demonstrate and to be inducted into their hall of fame,” he said.
“It was my first hall of fame, and it has been a roller coaster ride ever since,” Chaloux said. “My induction was for outstanding achievement in the martial arts for equipment design and breaking. I certainly am not the best fighter, but breaking boards and other equipment is my niche and I hope to start a school in Berlin teaching young people how to do this.”
He went on: “I want to teach the kids, discipline, how to achieve their goals, respect for each other and society, and respect the art. My partner in the school is Ron Routhier. I want to start with 7-year-olds and go all the way to 100-year old’s. My training will be geared toward understanding balance and understanding your skills."
Kimber thanked "the people at the Arena, Body Line and Royalty Inn.”
He said: “I want to thank everybody that has given me support over the years, my kids. my family, my lady Marlene Morel for being patient with me and especially allowing me the time from the family to achieve this.”
Chaloux said, “In three-months I will be attending the World Karate Union in the Pocono mountains to present my equipment there and host a tournament. I want to be in a national tournament for equipment breaking and I am part of a national tournament to be held in Atlantic City where my equipment will be used in the competition. I owe thanks to Mr. Dick Kimber; he is a major leader and a great example of what you can achieve. He told me to do something, and I did it ,and now I am a hall of famer.”
Kimber said, “I think the martial arts was great therapy and motivation for me and kept me in the right direction. It helped me in competitiveness, staying in shape, motivation and staying in the right direction. I want to pass that on to others. Yes, I am a world champion, but it did not come easy. If you want something and you want it bad, stay with it and never give up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.