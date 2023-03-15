GORHAM — Voters of the Gorham-Randolph-Shelburne Cooperative School District approved a $10.16 million operating budget for next year.
Residents registered to vote in the tri-town district approved in short order eight warrant articles.
The meeting began at 7 p.m. and adjourned by 7:25 p.m. Nearly 40 people sat in the audience, in metal hard-backed folding seats.
According to Article 3, the $10,163,200 operating budget will impact the tax rate of the three respective towns. Denise Valliere, Gorham town manager, and Judy LeBlanc, a member of the Gorham Board of Selectmen, both asked questions to clarify what the impact would be on each town in the cooperative.
District Business Administrator Cassandra Micucci gave the answers: per $1,000 dollar property valuation: Gorham, $15.40 for 2023-24 as proposed and $12.68 in 2022-23; Shelburne $8.69 and $7.07; and in Randolph, $9.63 and $6.95.
Randolph resident Paul Cormier asked about the large tax increases.
“The state isn’t giving as much in revenues, so the town must make up the difference,” SAU 20 Superintendent David Backler said.
Dollar amounts approved in other articles include:
• Article 4, for “the operation of the Food Service Program Special Revenue Fund with $320,000 to come from grants and/or food service sales,”
• Article 5, to raise and appropriate $350,000 to add to the federal grant programs Special Revenue Fund. The grants come from federal and private sources.
• Article 6, $150,000 will be added to the previously established Building and Grounds Capital Reserve Fund, and $20,000 will be placed into the Teacher Expendable Trust Fund, also a previously established entity.
Fifth-grade student Autumn Benjamin designed the cover of this year’s school district annual report. She received a $50 gift certificate for her artwork.
