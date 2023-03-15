Question asked at March 9, 2023, G-R-S annual meeting

A question is asked by a resident of the Gorham-Randolph-Shelburne Cooperative School District during the March 9 annual Regional School District meeting inside Alumni Gymnasium in Gorham. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)

GORHAM — Voters of the Gorham-Randolph-Shelburne Cooperative School District approved a $10.16 million operating budget for next year.

Residents registered to vote in the tri-town district approved in short order eight warrant articles.

