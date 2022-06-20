Thompson & Meserves Purchase — A severely hypothermic hiker died Sunday despite a high risk rescue off the Gulfside Trail under conditions described as treacherous. Xi Chen, 53, of Andover, Mass., was attempting a traverse of the Presidential Range Saturday when he was overcome by weather conditions near Mount Clay.
N.H. Fish and Game said conditions in the high peaks were treacherous this weekend with freezing temperatures, rain, sleet, snow, and winds gusting over 80 miles per hour. Chen sent his wife a text message around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, telling her he was cold and wet and felt he would die without a rescue. His wife notified Fish and Game.
At the time, Fish and Game was rescuing an injured hiker off the Centennial Trail in Shelburne as well as responding to a variety of calls from hikers unprepared for the conditions that existed. Despite the forecast for winter conditions, some hikers had continued hiking above treeline where conditions were dangerous instead of turning back.
Because of the dire nature of the call for Chen, Fish and Game immediately began organizing a rescue effort, calling members of Fish and Game’s Advanced Search and Rescue team as well as the North Conway-based Mountain Rescue. Given the conditions, only rescuers with the experience, training, and adequate gear were utilized for the rescue. Mount Washington State Park transported rescue personnel from the base of the Auto Road to the summit, placing chains on the tires of a state park truck due to the build-up of ice on the upper section of the road. Rescuers were dropped off at the summit and hiked into ferocious winds in an attempt to locate the stricken hiker. The first group of rescuers were dropped off at approximately 9:30 p.m., followed by a second group about an hour later.
Battling driving rain, blowing snow, sustained 50–60 mph winds with gusts over 80 mph, the first group found Chen at 10:38 p.m. unresponsive and in a highly hypothermic state. They provided immediate care by placing a temporary shelter over him and attempted to warm him up. Failing to elicit a response, but detecting signs of life, the crew jumped into action. They placed him in a litter and immediately started carrying him up to the summit of Mount Washington.
The freezing rain continued to fall, and the high winds still buffeted them as they attempted to save his life in this exposed location. The team carried the hiker over a mile up to the summit where he was placed in a truck and driven down the Auto Road to a waiting Gorham Ambulance. They arrived at the base of the Auto Road at 1:20 a.m.
The hiker was transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin. Fish and Game reported that life saving efforts were attempted for several hours by hospital personnel but Chen was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead Sunday morning.
Fish and Game were rescuing a New Jersey woman who injured her lower leg when the call came for the hypothermic hiker. Patricia Jehn, 39, of Jackson, N.J., was hiking south on the Centennial Trail when she injured her lower leg and could not bear any weight on that leg. Her hiking companion called 911 and kept Jehn warm and comfortable until rescuers could arrive.
Fish and Game conservation officers, along with volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue responded and hiked in the 2.5 mile to reach her. Rescuers placed Jehn in a rescue litter and carried her out, arriving at the awaiting ambulance at 8 p.m. She was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment of her injury.
Jehn and her companion were on a multi-day hike and had a pack with adequate gear for hiking this time of year, but she was wearing sandal type footwear. That along with the wet, rainy conditions is considered the primary contributing factor in causing this injury.
At 9 p.m. Saturday, Fish and Game received a call for assistance from three Rhode Island hikers who had gone off trail near the Avalon and Mt. Willard Trails in Crawford Notch.
Malik Gavek 22, Dony Gomez, 22, and Jarren Prata, 21, had begun hiking Mount Avalon at about 6 p.m.
Before reaching the summit, the three turned back because of the cold and windy conditions and low visibility. On the way down, the trio became lost and were unable to self-rescue because of the conditions and the fact they had no lights or headlamps.
Fish and Game were able to navigate by GPS to the coordinates received by 911 dispatch. Once located, the hikers were given headlamps and assisted back to the trailhead parking area. They were wet, cold and tired but otherwise unharmed. They arrived back to their vehicle at 12:40 a.m.
Fish and Game said starting around 2 p.m. Saturday, 911 received multiple calls from hikers who were cold, wet and calling for rescues, most of whom were on the high elevation summits and ridgelines of the Presidential Range.
Members of Randolph Mountain Club rescued a hiker suffering from hypothermic conditions and managed to carry her down off the elevations to an RMC hut.
Another hiker who called 911 for help while hiking on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail was provided warm clothing by Good Samaritan hikers who ultimately assisted him to an AMC hut where he was able to find shelter and warm up.
And yet another group of hikers called for a rescue while on the summit of Mt. Eisenhower complaining that they were wet and cold.
Fish and Game said sometimes having enough gear is not enough. In weather conditions experienced this weekend, it is better to descend and get out of the wind and cold instead of pushing on until it is too late.
Fish and Game said hikers need carry the 10 essential items when hiking: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. Hikers should also check local weather forecasts and be prepared for those conditions. For additional information, go to hikesafe.com.
