Trails Bureau Chief Rennie meets with selectmen

GORHAM — New Trails Bureau Chief Craig Rennie of the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources met on Monday evening with select board members Chairman Mike Waddell and Adam White as well as Town Manager Denise Vallee. Vice Chair Judy LeBlanc had said she would not be present.
Rennie was accompanied by District I supervisor Clint Savage of Gorham, who acted as interim chief for seven months after former chief Chris Gamache resigned. Rennie took up his new duties on May 21, after he’d left his post at the Department of Environmental Services Wetlands Bureau.
He met with Waddell earlier that day to discuss how very responsive ATV enthusiasts have been to the new riding routine. As hoped, ATVers have been parking above the black trestle on Route 16 and have not been loading and unloading them on the state-owned parking lot on Route 2.
Rennie said he and Savage had also met earlier with Marianne Borowski of Glen, who heads up the nonprofit Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, a section of which runs on the Presidential Rail Trail from Gorham to Whitefield.
Rennie inspected the regrading work recently completed by Savage and Chris Holt of Dummer. He gave a shoutout to the bureau’s nonmotorized partner — xNHAT — for generously stepping up and donating $6,800 so that some four miles of clearing, ditching and erosion control work could be done on the state-owned rail bed, working west from Jimtown Road.
Rennie said he’d done a lot of “running around” in his first two months as Trails Bureau chief supervisor. Both statewide grant-in-aid packages were assembled and approved: OHRV, over $1 million; and snowmobiles, $1.2 million. Review work is now being done to allocate the Recreation Trails Program grant moneys, generated by federal gasoline taxes.
Happily, he said, sufficient moneys were available to hire program administrator Alexis Rudko as a full-time employee. There are just too many tasks to be done for a part-timer, he said.
Rennie also spent time handing half-a-dozen or so landowner complaints in an effort to resolve conflicts, he explained. He’s worked with other state agencies, most notably the Department of Transportation and Fish and Game, and met with snowmobile and ATV club volunteers plus lots of state employees.
Waddell thanked Rennie for everything he’s done to make the switch in ATV parking lots in Gorham a success. “Residents may not be happy, but at least they are not angry,” he said, adding that the town intends, whenever possible, to separate motorized and nonmotorized recreationists.
Vallee said that a baseline survey is now underway to measure the economic impact of the recreation economy, thanks to funding and suggestions from the White Mountain Trail Collective and the Northern Forest Center. Very specific quantitative data will be collected in both summer and winter with the expectation that the survey will be repeated in two years and again in five years. The town manager pointed out that other communities will be able to use this as a template. The data collected is designed to meet the general grant application requirements of the Northern Border Regional Commission.
Vallee also explained that Congresswoman Annie Kuster has sought a $30,000 federal grant as part of a transportation infrastructure bill so that a safe crosswalk could be created on Route 2. The well-marked walkway that would include flashing lights, allowing cyclists and walkers to cross the east-west highway from the west end of the existing parking lot to Casey’s Way.
Before Rennie left the meeting, he took time to praise Savage for his ability to work on a lot of projects at once, “keeping a lot of balls in the air.”
The Trails Bureau website notes that there are 1,000 miles of OHRV trails in the state, more than 300 miles of state-owned rail trails, and nearly 7,500 miles of snowmobile trails.
The board voted, 2-0, to accept the draft updated OHRV ordinance. It now reads: “As of this date (July 12, 2021), the State allows travel on Route 2 to/from the intersection of Routes 2 and 16 (traffic signal) to the Lancaster Road parking area. However, no loading or unloading of OHRVs or parking of OHRVs is allowed at the Route 2 parking area. OHRV parking is provided on the Berlin-Gorham Road at 447 Main Street, Route 16 North in Gorham.”
The board also voted 2-0 to approve a proposed Alpine Spring Continuation Trail on town-owned land designed by the Gorham-based Coos Cycling Club. The new route would start from the top of Howie Roll and contour on easy ground for .75 miles until it intersects with the “Bear Springs Trail,” explained club enthusiast Jason Hunter in a written statement. This change would allow the club to move forward toward implementing its proposed Peabody West project that would allow cyclists to ride to the Dolly Copp-Pinkham B Road.
The board voted, 2-0, to adopt an updated zoning permit application form and also a brand-new short-term rental flow chart, designed to help homeowners understand the town’s new ordinance adopted at the March town meeting. The flow chart asks 2 questions: “Are you offering for rent one or two bedrooms in a home you own and occupy? Are you offering a single-family home or a unit in a two-family home?” The flowchart is designed to inform homeowners what they must do, if anything, depending on their answers.
The board voted, 2-0, to approve a new slightly revised Full Statistical Revaluation Contract with KRT Appraisal of Haverhill, Mass. The contract clearly spells out the respective duties of KRT and commercial appraiser George “Skip” Sansoucy by listing all excluded properties on Attachment A. The town and Sansoucy have signed a separate contract.
Vallee reported that Libby Pool was brought back into full operation before the Fourth of July weekend, thanks to the herculean efforts of members of both the Public Works and Fire Departments. The over-100-foot-long intake pipe that supplies fresh river water to the gravity-fed system was clogged and had to be cleared.
Vallee also reported on the success of the town’s three-day Fourth of July festivities, despite lots of rain and the parade cancellation on July 3. She commended the fire department for helping the police department with traffic control.
Next year townspeople can count on fireworks on Independence Day, but otherwise no firm plans have been made. Vallee said no recap and evaluation has been made on this year’s celebration, no decision has yet been made about how many days will be scheduled on the Common.
Vallee also reported that the number of rainy days has lengthened the number of days for Pike’s paving project. Crosswalk and curbside painting will be done at night.
