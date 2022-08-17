GORHAM — Lily Allis became the latest Young Artist of the Month at the Three Sister’s Art Gallery at 32 Exchange St.
A crowd of well-wishers gathered to view and greet Deidre Blais’ latest artistic find at the gallery at a cookie and juice box reception last Friday evening.
Lily, 12, lives in South Berwick, Maine, with her parents, Sara and Phelps Wolf, her brother, Rowan, and their great Dane, Dio. Her mother is a 1992 graduate of Gorham High School and the daughter of Fran and Rick Wolf of Gorham.
Lily says she got into artwork because of her grandmother. They started by painting dishware together and then started viewing videos of art instruction.
Lily creates abstract paintings and describes her art work as “mini canvas.”
She uses diluted acrylic paint, and she puts it on canvas and swirls the paint around. Then, she takes a straw and blows on the paint, which brings up the lower paint and creates “swirly” patterns, which she says are “kind of cool.”
Lily’s artwork is on display for the month of August and is available for sale, except for one piece she made specifically for her father, titled “Lonesome Road.”
Lily visits her grandparents frequently. “We spend a lot of time here especially in the summer,” she said, and while their, she likes to ski at Wildcat, hike, swim at the U.S. Forest Service ranger station and make art with her “Mimi,” (grandmother).
At home, Lily enjoys soccer reading and abstract art.
Lily will be entering the seventh grade this fall at Marshwood Middle School in South Berwick.
Lily’s paintings can be viewed from Tuesday, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information, go to the3sistersgallery.com or the gallery’s Facebook page, “the3sistersgalleryartstudio.”
