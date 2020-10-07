BERLIN — There will be Halloween in Berlin this year.
“We’re not going to cancel Halloween,” Fire Chief Jay Watkins assured the vampires and ghosts that haunt that day as well as members of the city council Monday night.
Oct. 31 falls this year on a Saturday and the hours for trick or treat are 5-8 p.m.
Watkins, who heads the city’s COVID-19 task force, said the idea is not to ban Halloween and trick or treating but to offer recommendations for doing so as safely as possible in this year of the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the task force has put together a poster it will be circulating with some specific recommendations.
Mayor Paul Grenier said the city does not want to deny kids the fun of trick or treating but is promoting ways to do so as safe as possible.
To avoid spreading the virus, children and adults should stay home if they are not feeling well. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask when trick or treating or handing out candy. Costume masks are not a substitute for cloth masks.
Those participating should avoid large crowds and find ways to accept or hand out treats that allow all to keep at least 6 feet apart.
Suggestions for “socially distanced candy distribution methods” include using individually wrapped goodie bags that can be lined up for trick or treaters to grab or spreading the candy out on a table or chair so trick or treaters can grab a piece.
While out trick or treating, everyone should bring a bottle of hand sanitizer and use it often.
In addition to the recommendations specific to COVID-19, the task force has some general recommendations for a safe Halloween.
It recommends parents accompany young children while out and walk on sidewalks and use crosswalks. It is best to travel in familiar well-lit areas and to carry a flashlight or glow stick after dark. Avoid distracted trick or treating and put the cellphone down.
With kids out trick or treating, motorists need to drive slowly and watch out for children in costumes running around the streets. Extra caution is urged after dark when visibility is low and costumes can be dark. Keep eyes and attention focused on the street.
Parents are also urged to consider some less risky activities like pumpkin carving, hosting a virtual Halloween costume contest or doing a scavenger hunt.
Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme reported that the Berlin Main Street Program will again host its popular Halloween trick or treating in the downtown. This year the event will take place on Friday, Oct 30, from 3-5 p.m. Laflamme said merchants will be handing out candy outside their stories.
For more information, Centers of Disease Control guidelines are available at tinyurl.com/y6apke6n.
