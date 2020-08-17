BERLIN — The Berlin Sun newspaper received a number of awards including two first-place awards in the recent New Hampshire Press Association Distinguished Journalism Contest.
Competing in the non-daily category, Berlin Sun Managing Editor Barbara Tetreault won first place for Spot News for her story on the seven motorcyclists killed in a horrific crash in Randolph in June 2019.
The judges described the story as "heartbreaking." In addition they said the writer included "great detail" and "all of the right sources."
Tetreault also took third place in the General News category for her articles on the closing of the Brown Elementary School in Berlin.
The judges again acknowledged that the writer showed good attention to detail and included some nice visual touches.
"You could feel the emotion of long-time teachers in the last-day-of-school story."
Berlin Sun Sports writer Steve Enman took first place in the Sports Feature category for his story on the 50th anniversary of the collapse of the Notre Dame Arena, in which a goalie was trapped and killed in his net.
The judges praised the story as a lengthy retrospective of a tragic event that moves along well.
"The personal reflections of the writer blend well with the numerous voices of those who survived. Very interesting to hear about the warning signs that in retrospect were ignored," the judges wrote.
These are notable achievements according to the paper’s publisher, Mark Guerringue.
“Winning individual awards is difficult because there are literally hundreds of entries,” he said.
The Berlin staff took the third place award in the Special Section category for its entry on the Jericho ATV Festival.
The Berlin Sun’s sister newspaper, the Conway Daily Sun, came in third this year for the General Excellence Award. The newspaper won the award last year, competing in the large daily classification against the Union Leader and Concord Monitor newspapers.
Conway Sports Editor Lloyd Jones placed third in the Sports Feature category in the large daily classification for his series chronicling Jackson teen Camden Bailey’s successful battle with cancer. Lloyd also placed third in the Special Sections category, again in the large daily classification, for his Winter Sports Preview.
Lee Guerringue took first place in the Cover Design category for designing the cover of the winter edition of the North Conway magazine.
