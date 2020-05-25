COOS COUNTY— For her efforts to improve life in the Androscoggin Valley, Joan Merrill has been named the 2020 recipient of the Sylvia Evans Citizenship Award.
The award is given out annually by Coos County Family Health Services to recognize the “extraordinary, often unrecognized contributions that women have made to the families of our region.”
The award is presented to a local woman whose actions reflect the community-mindedness of Sylvia Evans, a long-time Berlin resident who demonstrated concern for and devoted time and energy to the women and families of the North Country.
Also recognized as Outstanding Young Leaders are Natalie Williams from Berlin Middle/High School, Hannah Nadeau from Canaan Memorial High School and Anna Roberge from Gorham Middle and High School
Merrill is well known for the years she spent as an English teacher in the Berlin and Gorham school systems — a job that didn’t end when she retired as she has continued to work with students in a variety of capacities. She has also spent many years volunteering in the community to improve the lives of area residents.
She remains an active volunteer for Response — the area’s domestic violence and sexual assault program, served for many years on the CCFHS Board of Directors, retiring as its past-president, has been a longtime volunteer at Androscoggin Valley Hospital, volunteered at the local prisons, and has recently become a certified recovery coach assisting individuals working to overcome addiction.
In announcing her selection, CCFHS board of directors said “her efforts to improve the quality of life of area residents are noteworthy, meaningful, and represent a model for us all to aspire to. We are proud to recognize Joan Merrill as the 2020 Sylvia Evans Award Honoree.”
CCFHS said Williams, Nadeau, and Roberge were lauded by their respective schools for their extensive involvement in school and community life, for their academic achievements, for their participation in extra-curricular activities, and for being exceptional peer role models.
The CCFHS Board congratulates these outstanding women of the Androscoggin Valley, recognizes and honors their community service, and hopes everyone will be inspired by the examples that these women have offered to us.
The award is usually presented in a ceremony at White Mountains Community College but the ceremony will not take place this year because of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.