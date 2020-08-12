ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — “Supporting a Survivor’s Journey” continues to assist those battling cancer despite its fund-raising efforts being halted by COVID-19.
In the three and a half years since the group was formed, it has given away $18,500 in $100 gas cards to help cancer patients cover the cost of driving to appointments and treatments. Sandy Lemire of Gorham said the cost of gas is an expense that is not covered by health insurance and Medicare. She noted for local people treatment can require frequent trips to the Norris Cotton Cancer Centers in Lebanon or St. Johnsbury, Vermont, or Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster.
The $100 gas cards arrive in the mail with a personal note. Annie, who asked that her last name not be used, said she opened her mail one day and there was a card and a note. At the time, she was traveling five days a week to St. Johnsbury, Vermont for a total of 28 radiation treatments.
“You go through gas pretty fast,” she said. “The gas money definitely came in handy.”
“It helps out a lot,” said Marc Giroux of Berlin. “It takes a burden off”.
Giroux’s girlfriend, Tammy McManus said when a loved one receives a cancer diagnose, it is overwhelming. She said receiving the card was a message that the couple was not alone in their battle.
That was a point also made by Annie. She said she appreciated that the donation came from people in her community wanting to help.
While the group operates through Good Shepherd and Holly Family Parish, Lemire said the cards are given to cancer patients in Berlin, Milan, Dummer, Shelburne, Randolph, and Gorham regardless of religion, race, or sex. There are no applications to fill out. The group hears of patients through word of mouth as well as referrals and a card is sent in the mail.
Lemire, Elise Johnson, Sandy Tanguay, Lucy Demers, and Bernadette Hallgren decided to form A Survivor’s Journey because they felt there was a need for a local group for cancer survivors. The women had worked as volunteers for the Relay for Life and when Relay consolidated and moved to Lancaster, they felt a need for a support network here.
In discussions with Rev. Kyle Stanton, the priest told the group he frequently received requests for help with travel expenses. The group decided to take on the raising money to help with those expenses.
To raise money, the group holds two fundraising dinners and sells popcorn at RiverFire. Those events have been cancelled this year because of COVID-19.
Lemire said providing an opportunity for cancer survivors, patients and their families to get together is a big part of the group’s mission. It sponsors an annual prayer service at Holy Family Catholic Church in Gorham and sells luminary bags that people can decorate to recognize those whose lives have been touched by cancer. The bags are displayed on the lawn during the prayer service. After the service there is an ice cream social so survivors and their families can get together to share stories and experiences. That has also been put on hold this year,
At the moment, the group is depending the money it collects at containers at the Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in Berlin and in Gorham to raise revenue. Lemire said they are also accepting donations. Donations can be sent to Supporting a Survivor’s Journey, c/o Good Shepherd & Holy Family Parish Office, 151 Emery St., Berlin, 03570.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.