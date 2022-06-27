CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a waste bill Friday upsetting Democrats and some Republicans that would have created a buffer zone for new landfills to help prevent toxic pollutants from reaching nearby waterways.
Democrats were pleased by his second veto — that of House Bill 1022, allowing dispensing of Ivermectin by a pharmacist using a standard order to treat COVID-19.
Sununu announced them last Friday along with 36 bills he signed into law that week.
HB 1454 Veto
Relative to HB 1454, the Conservation Law Foundation said by vetoing the bill relative to landfill buffer zones, Sununu let New Hampshire down.
“While we ultimately need to move away from landfilling, it’s critical that the state develop strong laws regarding how and where these facilities are allowed to be located. All landfills eventually leak toxic pollutants and this bill would have ensured that our waters are better protected.
“The Legislature must override this veto,” said Tom Irwin, vice president of CLF New Hampshire.
In his veto message, Sununu said he agreed with the experts at the Department of Environmental Services that this bill would have been better suited as a study.
“It is extremely likely this bill would curtail landfill development in the state and lead to New Hampshire’s waste to be transported out of state, creating higher costs and property taxes for our citizens. New Hampshire’s landfill regulations are already rigorous and robust. According to the DES, there is no data indicating that the lined landfills currently operating and adhering to our regulations in the state are adversely affecting our state’s waterways.
“Therefore, while the intent of this bill is good, it is ultimately a solution in search of a problem. The requirements in HB 1454 would have likely prevented construction of some of the seven lined landfills operating in the state,” Sununu said.
Adam Finkel, a resident of Dalton who helped draft the bill, said every sentence in Sununu’s veto message on House Bill 1454 has one or more factual errors or grossly misleading statements.
“What can a nationally recognized expert in environmental science and smart regulation say about a veto message like this?” he said. “It fails the laugh test to claim that by making it hard to put a new landfill in extremely permeable sand or gravel and very near a lake or a river, it meaningfully would affect the supply of, demand for, and price of landfill services.”
Finkel, who used to help run a federal regulatory agency, said that while DES’s regulations for landfill construction “may be somewhat ‘rigorous and robust,’ its location (siting) requirements are embarrassingly weak.
“Vetoing this bill was capricious,” Finkel said.
HB 1022 Veto
House Health and Human Services and Elderly Affairs committee member Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) said: “The Republican majority is focused more on conspiracy theories and pseudoscience than sound medical practices.
“Ivermectin studies show no evidence in treating COVID which can lead to many other health problems,” Knirk said. “House Democrats will stand united in assuring the veto blocking this legislation stands.”
In his veto message, Sununu said the state currently only has four instances in which pharmacists can dispense medication without a prescription. All drugs and medications should be subject to that same rigorous process if they are to be dispensed by standing order, he said.
Sununu said even with the veto, people can get Ivermectin if they have a prescription.
