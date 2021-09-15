GORHAM — Two sections of state law prohibit the so-called “Black Trestle” over Route 16 from being used to advertise the services of North Country Healthcare and/or its dedicated workers, NHDOT Traffic Bureau Administrator and Engineer William “Bill” Lambert told town manager Denise Vallee last week.
She, in turn, informed the board that the state had reacted swiftly to NCH’s request.
Lambert learned of the nonprofit organization’s “ask” to paint enormous signs on both sides of the steel bridge, which crosses over the St. Lawrence & Atlantic Railroad tracks, Route 16, and the Androscoggin River by reading the “Berlin Sun.” The nonprofit also wanted to erect a free-standing sign on the west side of the highway.
State law prohibits advertising devices within highway rights of way of any interstate, federal aid primary, federal aid secondary, or turnpike highway, deeming (with certain exceptions) that they are “illegally located,” Lambert pointed out. In addition, state law (again, with some exceptions) also prohibits advertising devices from being erected on any primary system highway that has been designated as a scenic and cultural byway. The stretch of Route 16 north of the intersection of Route 2 has been designated as part of two byways: The Moose Path Trail and the Woodland Heritage Trail.
Meanwhile, board members noted, the sides of the trestle have been painted green, covering up offensive graffiti.
The railroad tracks that once were located on the state-owned Black Trestle were part of the Boston & Maine Railroad, whose last passenger train in northern New England ran on Jan. 3, 1965.
The bulk of Monday evening’s selectmen’s meeting Sept. 13 was a visit and informative conversation with District 1 Sen. Erin Hennessey, a Republican of Littleton. She last visited the board 11 months ago on Oct. 19, 2020, when she was a candidate who’d handily defeated incumbent state Sen. David Starr, a first-termer of Franconia, in the Sept. 8 primary. The following month, Hennessey won the race against Rep. Sue Ford of Easton, 57.3 to 42.7 percent. She is one of 14 Republicans who make up the majority in the 24-member state Senate.
Sen. Hennessey handed out copies of a 12-page HB 1 and 2 Committee of Conference Budget Briefing, dated June 2021, that’s available online.
“I serve on three Senate committees: Finance — the spending side; Ways and Means — the income/revenue side, and Education, that deals with policy,” the former CPA said.
The budget reduces the statewide education property tax by $100 million, in a one-time decrease; reduces the Meals and Rooms tax rate from 9 percent to 8.5 percent; and fully phases out the Interest and Dividends Tax over 5 years, Hennessey reported.
The budget supports over $2.4 billion in state aid to cities and towns over the biennium: FY 2022-2023. This includes, she said, $1.95 billion in adequate aid to cities and towns and public charter schools; $188.2 million in meals and rooms tax distribution to cities and towns; and $83.3 million in highway aid.
Both selectman Judy LeBlanc and the town manager pointed out, as they had at Hennessey’s first visit with the board last year, that the meals and rooms distribution formula, based as it is on each municipalities’ population, is unfair to tourism-based communities, such as Gorham.
Although a higher percentage — from 17 percent to 30 percent — of the meals and rooms tax will now go to cities and towns, nearly doubling their income from this source, the distribution formula is unchanged, the senator said.
Hennessey also pointed out that she had spearheaded some budget tweaks that were specifically designed to help North Country towns, including lowering the cost of Level I and II firefighter training and increasing reimbursement rates for OHRV trail work to an 80-20 percent split, up from 60-40 percent.
Waddell, who also serves as an elected at-large member of the Gorham-Randolph-Shelburne Cooperative School Board, and Hennessey discussed some of the financial challenges that public schools are facing, including employee retention.
Hennessey noted that the state’s budget recognizes the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on enrollments by directing the state Department of Education to adjust upward the student enrollment counts used when calculating the Fiscal Year 2022 grants plus making school-friendly adjustments to mitigate the free or reduced-price-meal-eligible student counts.
“Budgeting for education was done as if the pandemic didn’t happen,” she said.
An additional $35 million was also designated for cities and towns that have a high number of students who qualify for free-and-reduced meals, she said.
Hennessey also brought some good news about the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds. The state may be able to match any local ARPA-funded water-and-sewer projects with state ARPA funds, she said. In Gorham, this would mean that the sum of $25,000 tentatively scheduled to go to the Water and Sewer Department, would be doubled to $50,000.
Vallee said North Country Council has stepped up to the plate to serve as a telephone convener of municipalities, nonprofits and other interested parties in an effort to maximize the positive effect that ARPA fund expenditures could have on the region.
Hennessey also alerted Vallee to an RFP that the state will issue on Friday, Sept. 17, for electric vehicle charging stations under the Volkswagen settlement. The town plans to apply, Vallee said.
Vallee, board members and the senator discussed in some detail the progress that’s being made to transform Gorham into a more diverse center for both motorized and nonmotorized trails and the grant funding that’s already been secured to realize this vision.
Waddell brought up his concerns about the ongoing operation of the biomass in Berlin, not only for its importance to that City’s tax base but also for the key role it plays in providing a market for low-grade wood.
Hennessey’s participation in the discussion plus the questions she asked indicated her interest in understanding a plethora of details that contribute to its remaining a financially stable and viable community.
