BERLIN — Presenting the school board’s proposed 2021-2022 school district’s budget to the city council Thursday night, Superintendent of Schools Julie King described it as “fluid” with uncertain state education funding and an ongoing pandemic.
King said the general fund request, including capital improvement items, totals $20.5 million, an increase of $1.29 million or 6.7 percent over the current budget. Anticipated revenues are $11.7 million, down $2.1 million from the current budget.
King said that last year in addition to the state adequacy aid of $10.29 million, the city received a one time state education appropriation of $1.98 million. The city spent $928,622 of that appropriation on the school general fund and capital improvement budget. The remaining approximately $1 million was used to reduce the local school property tax rate, resulting in a $5.28 decrease in the school tax.
The state Legislature is still wrestling with the issue of education funding but if the city does not get a similar amount of money this year, it will have to make up for that loss.
Student enrollment, one of the factors that the state uses to determine funding, was down one student from last year.
King said she believes the district’s decision to go with a hybrid model for this school year with a remote option was a good choice because without it she believes a lot more parents would have elected to home school their kids and enrollment would be lower.
King said the district is still working to get qualified families to sign up for free and reduced lunch — another factor the state uses to determine education aid. Many did not bother sign up because federal funds this year made the program free for all students. King said the district anticipated losing $316,000 in adequacy aid because of the lack of signed forms. But she said the district has been working hard to get parents to sign up and so far, has reduced the loss to $167,000.
New Hampshire retirement costs for school district teachers and staff are up $300,702.
COVID-relief funding covered the costs of protective equipment, materials and supplies, labor costs, and staffing to allow the district to navigate through the pandemic.
King said the district has received $2.065 million in the current round of COVID-19 funding. She said the money has to be spent on COVID-related expenses so they are targeting the HVAC system and doors and windows replacement to improve air quality.
The system at the middle high school complex is the original one installed when the school was built in the 1970s. King said the district has hired an engineer to come up with a proposal and will look to go out for bids. She said they may see if a bus qualifies if it is used for lunch distribution.
Looking ahead to fiscal year 2022, King said it is unknown what COVID accommodations will be required by the Center for Disease Control and the state Department of Health and Human Services. She noted there is expected to be additional funding for schools in the stimulus bill currently before Congress.
Regardless of COVID, she said an additional elementary teacher is needed because of class size. King said the board would also like to revisit other cuts that were made such as a middle school guidance counselor and an office management position in the guidance office.
King said the district would like to keep the social worker position and supports that were added because of the pandemic. She said the position works to identify mental health and food insecurity issues.
“It has been wonderful to have someone dedicated to working with families,” she said
Other goals include improving communication and family engagement, and King said the community should know how its tax dollars are being spent. She said the district also has to comply with meeting the state Department of Education’s minimum standards and has worked with White Mountains Community College to enable it to avoid hiring a business teacher.
King said the district thought it was required to hire a full-time director for the Berlin Career and Technical Education Regional Center. But further checking has revealed that is not a state requirement but written into the agreement Berlin has with the Gorham school district. She said she spoke to SAU 20 Superintendent of School David Backler and he is agreeable to discuss that issue.
Councilor Mark Eastman asked about the career and technical education program and King said it has seven programs including building trades, welding, health science, automotive technology and graphic arts. She said COVID has made it challenging for those programs that have an internship requirement. Eastman said there is a big demand for the trade jobs especially as Berlin tries to grow its economy.
King spoke about the district’s desire to find grants and other funding for two programs the state is no longer funding. One is the Jobs for America’s Graduates program that helps at-risk students stay in school and secure jobs with advancement opportunities. The state budget also cut STEM scholarships that allowed high school students to take STEM courses at White Mountains Community College.
Looking long range, King said the board has created a joint buildings and grounds committee with the city council.
The district currently has 29 students in out-of-district placements at an estimated cost of $1.07 million. The fiscal 2022 budget increases that number to 38. King said the district is responsible for up to $56,000 annually per placement. The state picks up any amount over that cap.
Calling it a “first rate presentation,” Mayor Paul Grenier said that King and the school board have done a phenomenal job in running the school system through the pandemic. Noticing Berlin Education Association President Jamie Welch watching the meeting on Zoom, he asked him to relay to teachers and staff his thanks for the work they have done.
Grenier pledged he will continue to advocate in Concord for additional education funding and ask the federal delegation for flexibility with federal funding for schools.
While he noted the large deficits, Grenier said he remains cautiously optimistic that there will be additional state funding. He asked the board to maximize any surplus it can return at the end of this fiscal year.
King said the school board and district want to work as a team with the council.
Board Chair Ann Nolin thanked the mayor for his praise and said the goal is simply to work to get Berlin students the quality education they deserve.
“We do great things when we work together,” Grenier agreed.
