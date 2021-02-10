BERLIN — When a surge of coronavirus cases hit St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center last month, the facility joined a growing number of medical facilities that have found success using antibody therapy.
Nursing home officials say the residents who received the antibody treatments had reduced symptoms and a quicker recovery time.
St. Vincent Administrator Jeffrey Lacroix said they hope sharing their experience will be helpful to others battling similar outbreaks.
After going 10 months with no outbreaks of COVID-19, a staff member tested positive on Jan. 6. While the nursing home immediately took steps to contain the virus, Lacroix said the domino effect kicked in and before the surge was over, 34 residents and 15 staff members had coronavirus.
Lacroix said one advantage for St. Vincent is all of the residents have private rooms, which helps reduce the spread because you don’t have cohorting of residents. The nursing home also had quick response time from the lab with test results. As the number of residents grew, they set up a special COVID unit using plastic barriers and zipper doors.
“Every day, we would just add to it, add more, more residents, more staff. Then we expanded our COVID unit after that, to include most of the second floor,” said Donna Wolin, director of nursing services.
LeCrecia Muncrief, nurse unit manager, said they talked with their medical director Dr. Javier Cardenas about using the antibody treatment and he facilitated the doses of bamlanivimab. Antibodies are not vaccines but produced from the blood plasma of people who have recovered from COVID-19. The antibodies are used to boost the immunity of newly infected people with mild or moderate coronavirus but at high risk to develop severe symptoms.
Muncrief said the quick test results allowed the nursing home to identify new positive cases early and 25 out of the 34 residents who got the virus met the required criteria and received the treatment.
Wolin said the antibody was delivered intravenously and the residents were monitored closely for any possible side effects.
“We had a nurse there with them the entire time. And we did not find anyone to have any type of side effect. Other than improving,” she said.
While the nursing home lost two residents to the virus, all the ones who received the antibody treatment survived.
For the staff at St. Vincent, the antibody treatment has been a blessing.
“We have something to at least fight with. And I think it has made a difference,” said Wolin.
Lacroix said the coronavirus proved to be very contagious.
“Everything that you read in the media is accurate. That was an accurate representation of what we saw here — a widespread, rapid moving illness,” he said.
The outbreak closed the nursing home to visitors but Lacroix said they communicated at least weekly with family members to provide updates on residents. He explained that for staff the residents are family.
Wolin said they want family members to know the staff is very loyal and their relatives got the best care possible.
“We have done everything in our power to take care of their loved ones,” she said.
The best news is the latest test results last week came back negative and there were no new cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.