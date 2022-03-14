GORHAM — Seventy-five percent of the 129 voters on hand at Thursday night’s annual Gorham-Randolph-Shelburne Cooperative School District’s annual meeting March 10 voted in favor of a bond issue of $190,000 to put in a 100-kilowatt solar array at the Edward Fenn Elementary School at 169 Main Street.
Only a three-fifths majority vote (60 percent) was required for passage. Earlier, the Sun had incorrectly reported a two-thirds threshold.
A lively discussion preceded the one-hour-long ballot vote on a total $338,144 project in which up to half the cost could be covered by a federal USDA Community Facilities grant.
Superintendent David Backler, as well as those involved in town-owned and personal projects in Shelburne, answered a host of questions. Surprisingly, March and April were reported to be the most productive electricity-generating months, since spring is far less hazy than summer. Solar panels continue to produce electricity even when snow-covered, although with less efficiency. The secured-to-the-ground solar panels are projected to generate 80 percent of the electricity the school now uses. Eversource will buy whatever excess is produced, and these funds will be credited against the electricity the school must buy to make up the array’s shortfall. The projected financial figures, however, show a positive balance from the first year forward.
The array is slated to be built on a popular in-town sledding hill, but Backler said it would be possible to build another sledding hill on school property that could be used during recess.
One resident, whose family has lived in Gorham for four generations, spoke passionately about the sledding hill as one of the town’s great legacies.
An argument made by an opponent that the solar panels would end up at a landfill 25 years hence was countered by a local solar panel trailblazer who said not only are its various component parts recyclable but also that aging arrays continue to have a resale value despite some efficiency loss.
Once the ballot box was declared open at 7:49 p.m. by moderator Doug Gralenski, the remaining seven articles were taken up, one by one, and then passed.
There was no discussion under Article 4, under which a $9 million-plus operating budget was passed.
Under Article 7, school board member Benjamin Mayerson of Gorham moved to amend the motion by increasing the monies to be raised for the building and grounds capital reserve fund from $100,000 to $125,000. He recalled that several years ago the school board had pledged when a bond issue was required to undertake major catch-up improvements that it would never again fall behind in making timely repairs and replacements at its two buildings. Other speakers, however, assured the assembled voters that the board is continuing to work on this aspect of its responsibilities.
The Mayerson amendment failed, and voters then approved the original $100,000 CRF request.
After the meeting was adjourned, board chairman Jo Carpenter explained that a proposed 20-year capital expenditure master plan is now being prepared.
Several voters questioned the 7-plus percent negotiated increases being requested for support staff ($72,193 under Article 8) and for teachers ($202,879 under Article 9).
Some voters pointed out these increases larger than those recently given to Social Security recipients, and that an increase in the cost of Medicare insurance had chewed into the net increase in Social Security.
Backler, as well as retired special education teachers and part-time paraeducators, pointed to the serious stresses that all school personnel have experienced during two successive COVID-19 pandemic years. In addition, classes are smaller than in the now-distant past, and special educators and paraeducators can teach students who once would have been considered future drop-outs. Backler also said that it’s important that district salaries be competitive with other North Country school systems.
Voters passed Article 10 to allow the district to retain year-end unassigned general funds in an amount not to exceed 5 percent in any year. State law was recently changed to double the previously allowed amount, and voters agreed to provide the board with this increased flexibility, designed to help avoid tax rate spikes and dips.
The March 8 GRS Cooperative School District election results, provided by Business Manager Cassandra Micucci, are as follows. Elected to three-year terms on the school board were Gorham incumbents Stephen Michaud with 126 votes, and Dennis Wade, 131 votes; Randolph member Richard “Rick” Umiker, 81 votes; and Shelburne incumbent Jo Carpenter, 60 votes. Elected to an at-large one-year term on the school board was Tim Buxton, 71 votes; and to a three-year term as moderator, Paul Bousquet, 287 votes.
GHS junior Aimee Bousquet sang the national anthem to open the annual district meeting. GRS school board member Gaye Ruble of Randolph was recognized for completing six years of service. Ashlyn Wydra was recognized for having her artwork selected to be used on the cover of the 2021 Annual Report.
