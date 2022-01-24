COOS COUNTY — N.H. Fish and Game said inexperience and inattention were the primary causes of three snowmobile crashes in Coos County Saturday including crashes in Gorham and Berlin.
The first crash occurred on Corridor 19 at approximately 9:45 a.m. when the driver of a rental snowmobile failed to make on right hand turn and the machine went over a steep bank and rolled over. The operator, Alexandra Portes De Beltre, 29, of Warwick, RI, sustained a serious, but non-life-threatening injury. A passenger on the snowmobile, a male juvenile, was not injured. Emergency medical personnel from Gorham Fire Department and Gorham Ambulance responded to the scene as did a N.H. Fish and Game conservation officer.
De Beltre was transported from the scene on the Gorham Fire Department tracked rescue UTV and was subsequently brought to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further medical treatment. The passenger did not require any medical treatment.
That afternoon a second accident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Corridor 12 in Berlin. Daniel Sevigny, 62, of Fitchburg, MASS was ejected from his snowmobile when his ski struck an exposed rock in the trail, causing the snowmobile to tilt. Sevigny landed in some small trees off the trail while his snowmobile remained upright and sustained no damage. Members of Sevigny’s riding group called 911 and EMS personnel from Berlin Fire and Berlin Ambulance responded to the scene along with a N.H. Fish and Game conservation officer.
Sevigny was transported from the scene on Berlin Fire Department’s tracked Rescue UTV where he was transferred to a waiting ambulance and then to Androscoggin Valley Hospital. Sevigny sustained unknown injuries, but they not considered life threatening.
Later Saturday, at about 3:30 p.m., rescue personnel were called to a third crash on Primary Trail 127 in Stewartstown. Fish and Game said it appears Ronald Mailloux, 62, of Nashua, NH got too close to the edge of the trail and his ski got pulled into the soft snow causing him to lose control and forced the snowmobile a tree. The snowmobile sustained minor damage in the crash, but Mailloux suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. A 911 call was made from the scene and EMS personnel from Colebrook Fire Department and 45th Parallel EMS responded and extracted Mailloux using a rescue OHRV, and transported him to a waiting ambulance where he was transported to Upper-Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment of his injuries.
Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in these crashes. Inexperience and inattention appear to be the primary contributing factors.
Meanwhile in Chatham, also on Saturday, shortly before 1:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a snowmobile had crashed on Corridor 19.
The rider was Shaun Hefner, 52 of Pelham. Hefner was riding third in a group of four machines, and as they were making a left turn through an open gate on the trail, Hefner took the turn wide, striking the open gate.
Hefner's leg was injured in the crash. His riding companions were able to place a call to 911 for help and got him down a nearby access road to meet with rescue personnel.
Along with Fish and Game conservation officers, members of Saco Valley Fire and Rescue, Saco Valley Fire, Fryeburg Rescue, Fryeburg Fire, Lovell Rescue and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded.
Hefner was treated and transported to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.
