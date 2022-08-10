SHELBURNE — Olivia Halle has heard all the arguments against female altar servers. She has heard that girls will just distract boys (“Mind you, I’m wearing an alb from head to toe,” she says) and that some kids will get the wrong idea, and assume that if girls can assist at Mass, they can someday become priests.
“It’s definitely the pastor’s duty to sit the boys and girls down and to let the girls know they can never be priests. I didn’t have a problem with that,” says Olivia, who grew up in the White Mountain town of Shelburne.
She does have a problem with the idea that serving at Mass will cause girls to become confused about their vocation. Olivia, who is studying to become a canon lawyer, says she found her vocation because of her experience serving at the altar.
She began serving at a young age at her home parish and is now the summer liturgical coordinator there. She’s also doing an internship at St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology in St. Meinrad, Ind., teaching high school kids how to get more involved with the liturgy.
Olivia says that becoming an altar server was pivotal for her faith. “I was able to learn the Mass, ask questions about it, and fall in love with it,” she says.
She asked her priest friends so many questions that they eventually encouraged her to begin looking up her own answers, and that led her to discover the Code of Canon Law – the dense, technical books that codify the laws governing the Catholic Church. It was through academics and the study of theology that she felt closest to God.
She entered Saint Anselm College, where she majored in secondary education and minored in history, echoing St. Anselm’s famous motto: “faith seeking understanding.”
“That defines my search for knowledge,” Olivia says. “I have faith; I want to learn more.”
During the pandemic-imposed lockdowns, she poured herself into studying canon law.
“I liked it. I liked the procedure, I liked all of it,” she says.
She was talking about it to a professor whose friend was going through the process of seeking a decree of nullity, and the professor said that the difference between canon law and civil law is that canon law has a heart.
That was when Olivia realized what she really wanted to do. She persuaded her parents (who both work in the field of medical technology) that she would be able to find a job and pay off her student loans if she changed her plans and focused on becoming a canon lawyer. She is now majoring in history and minoring in theology and intends to get her JCL (Licentiate in Canon Law) and master’s degree in theology.
The path began when she started serving at Mass.
“I found my vocation as an academic; other girls might find their vocation to a convent, or to another career,” she says.
“I wasn’t there to be a priest. I was there to get closer to God and to learn about the liturgy.”
Now she hopes she can combine her love of academics with the compassion and approachability that a layperson, particularly a woman, may be more suited to offer.
“I’ve grown up around priests, and I’m not too intimidated by them,” she says.
She says she is aware of the wounds caused by some in the Church. Referring to the Vatican investigation into how former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick could rise through Church ranks despite sexually abusing seminarians and minors, she says, “I was 16 when the McCarrick report came out, so I’ve always known there’s heaviness.”
Olivia also recognizes that, as a canon lawyer, she will be working with people in delicate, painful situations, and it won’t be enough to be a rigorous academic.
“You need to know the theology, but you also need to know how to care for people. People are made in the image of God, with divine dignity, and they’re not just numbers.
“I want to be a welcome face to people who have been hurt and are confused.”
(Reprinted with permission from Parable magazine, Diocese of Manchester, NH.)
