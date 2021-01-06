WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) predict that New Hampshire will receive about $2 billion across a variety of sectors from new federal COVID-19 relief included in government funding legislation that was signed into law Dec. 27.
Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Hassan both helped negotiate the new funding bill. These estimates do not include all sectors of New Hampshire’s economy that will receive federal relief, which will become available in the days and weeks ahead.
The relief legislation also includes language, sponsored by Hassan and supported by Shaheen, extending the period during which state and local governments may use Coronavirus Relief Fund aid, allocated under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act through Dec. 31, 2021.
Shaheen said, “The CARES Act funding we fought to deliver to New Hampshire was crucial for mitigating the economic impact of COVID-19 in our communities for small businesses, health care providers and many more. But we knew more help would be necessary, which is why bipartisan talks restarted and prevailed, and another set of relief will soon be out the door."
Shaheen said the emergency relief will help over the next few months, but to ensure communities have the long-term help necessary to recover and rebuild, further aid will be needed. She said the estimates are helpful to see what the distribution of funding will look like for New Hampshire so the delegation can make plans now on where to start in the next COVID assistance package that Congress will tackle in the new year.
“Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and from both chambers of Congress came together to deliver this last package — next month we will get to work to do that again,” Shaheen said.
Hassan said, “This bipartisan package will bring critically needed and overdue relief to families, small businesses, and schools in every corner of New Hampshire — and it will bring more federal dollars to our state to help contain this pandemic."
She said she was particularly glad that the state is estimated to receive more than $259 million for education needs — a priority she said she spearheaded during bipartisan negotiations.
“This substantial federal funding to New Hampshire will provide necessary support to help students, parents and teachers with in-person and remote learning,” Hassan said.
She also agreed with Shaheen that while the funding just appropriated will help families pay their bills and put food on the table, more relief will be needed.
