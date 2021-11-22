GORHAM — Selectmen are considering a plan to require registration of short-term rentals in town.
The selectmen spent nearly an hour at their Nov. 8 meeting listening to residents’ concerns about short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods.
Community planning consultant Tara Bamford of East Thetford, Vt., participated in the in-person meeting via Zoom.
“At this year’s March town meeting, Gorham voters approved a zoning amendment proposed by the Planning Board to allow some limited short-term rentals in town,” she said in an email exchange. “The town's Zoning Ordinance now allows Gorham homeowners with one or two extra bedrooms or a second unit in the home they live in to apply for approval to operate the extra space as a short-term rental. Other homeowners can also now rent out their entire home for up to 120 days per year, for example, while they are away for a season.
“To assist with the enforcement of these new rules, the select board is considering adopting regulations to require all homeowners to register with the town before offering any property for rent to those planning to stay in town for less than a month,” Bamford said. “The registration process would require homeowners to certify to such things as fire safety and adequate parking and would provide the town with emergency contact information.”
The board voted to pursue this path.
Chairman Mike Waddell said he expected to have Bamford’s recommendations on the board’s Monday, Nov. 22, agenda. Code Enforcement Officer John Scarinza’s recommendations will also be sought “every step of the way,” the chairman said.
A public hearing will be held later.
Both Meag Poirier of Highland Avenue, who with her husband Ben had recently testified at a planning board meeting against allowing a second driveway to be added next to a single-family house by an out-of-town investor, also told the selectmen that she and her neighbors are not pleased to have “unhosted” renters on their normally quiet street. Poirier grew up in Gorham and after living in South Portland returned to her hometown. She and her husband have both started their own businesses.
Victoria Hill, who has lived in the Stony Brook neighborhood for seven years and now works part-time in the town’s assessing office, also spoke about the downsides of short-term rentals. Hill, a longtime teacher in the Gorham schools, said a single-family house near her sometimes has more than 20 short-term occupants who are not “hosted.”
Although most of Gorham has town water and sewer, her neighborhood does not, raising the specter of overflowing septic systems.
Trash is also a problem, she said.
Planning board chair Paul Robitaille said the town will soon have fewer apartments for rent as some existing buildings are now being converted into short-term rentals. He is concerned that the availability of investment opportunities for out-of-staters could result in less workforce housing, making it harder for would-be returnees to their hometown to work, start businesses and raise families.
The selectmen are also thinking about the town’s next budget cycle. Fire-EMS Chief Phil Cloutier gave them a heads-up on what he will likely ask them to consider when he presents his proposed 2022 EMS budget. “I have data available to back up our night staffing needs,” he said.
Cloutier’s list includes: call numbers broken down by dayshift and in six-hour overnight blocks; cost analysis of full-time members’ response vs. on-duty shift; profit by staffed overnight transfers; staffed and unstaffed transfers overnight for the past five years, number of responses at night by full-time staff/chief during the past five years; and EMS revenue for that same period.
The chief presented a spreadsheet that shows the additional costs of five options: a total yearly increase, including any benefits, ranging from 12-hour shifts with two people (five full-time employees responsible for 14 shifts a week and 728 shifts a year) for $271,419 to a low of an 8-hour shift with one person (1.5 full-time employees responsible for seven shifts a week and 364 shifts a year) for $81,162.
EMS personnel costs vary, depending on the level of training. The yearly cost of $18-an-hour paramedic would be $62,234: wages, $37,440, and benefits, $24,793. The yearly cost of a $15-an-hour Advanced EMT would be $54,288: wages, $31,200, and benefits, $23,088. The yearly cost of a $13-an-hour EMT would be $48,984: wages, 27,040 and benefits, $21,944. A part-time EMT would cost $18,928 with no benefits.
At the board’s request, Cloutier reviewed the website he’s responsible for. Rosters, photographs, educational opportunities, including CPR classes and other items, including a Fire Explorers troop, are described and regularly updated.
Board members praised the chief’s outreach efforts as well as his skill and success in grant-writing. He is applying for about $155,000 to buy new radios under an Assistance to Firefighter’s Grant that only requires a 5 percent match.
The state is making up to $50,000 available, also with only a 5 percent match, to buy EMS equipment.
“We will likely purchase two new CPR assist devices and possibly some AEDs for the fire trucks,” Cloutier said.
The selectmen explained that the town has been billed by Consolidated Communications (formerly Fairpoint) for $248,957 due to the lost “poles-and-wires” lawsuit, pursued collectively with about 100 other municipalities. This outcome was discussed at an earlier meeting, but the money must now be paid.
Board members — happily and unanimously — agreed to support the application for a state liquor license submitted by 20 Glen Road LLC. Local brewpub investor-developer Jason Hunter, spokesman for a group of area investors, threaded his way through the planning board’s site-plan review process and an existing 5,82-square-foot, three-store mini-mall is being converted into a restaurant-brewery.
A bike shop is also planned at 20 Glen Road (Route 16 South) in the future.
