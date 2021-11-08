GORHAM — The selectmen held a short meeting last Thursday to set the 2021 municipal tax rate at $11.18 per $1,000 in assessed valuation.
The board voted unanimously to accept the recommendations made by chairman Mike Waddell to transfer $600,000 from the town’s Unrestricted Fund Balance: $170,000 into the town’s overlay account (tax refund account) and $430,000 to reduce the town’s 2021 property tax rate.
The state Department of Revenue Administration sets the three other tax rates included on all property tax bills mailed out by the town’s tax collector. They are: county tax, $5.05; local school tax, $17.29; and state education tax, $2.08.
All four separate tax rates add up to a total of $35.60 per $1,000 in assessed valuation. The previous total in 2020 was $31.85.
Just days earlier at its regular Monday meeting, the selectmen discussed town taxes in detail but had held off making a final decision.
The trio leaned toward transferring $800,000 from the fund balance to reduce town taxes. They decided first, however, to seek the advice of assessor George “Skip” Sansoucy on how much they should transfer from the fund balance into the town’s overlay account to deal with potential abatements.
Sansoucy works for the town under a long-term contract to generate and defend all its commercial and utility assessments. Sansoucy recommended the board take $170,000 from the fund balance to add to the $80,000 already in the overlay account, increasing its total to $250,000, Waddell reported.
At a minimum, Sansoucy recommended increasing the overlay account to a total of at least $200,000.
It also turned out that board members had used the days between meetings to reflect on worrisome economic trends and concerns.
Even though the town’s unrestricted fund balance now stands at a “very impressive” $2,042,500, Waddell said his gut is telling him to be “very cautious.”
He said, of course, he doesn’t know whether he’s right or wrong about the direction in which the economy is heading.
At public meetings over the past several weeks, he has raised concerns about both inflation and breaks in the nation’s supply chain.
Selectman Judy LeBlanc agreed that caution is in order but said she was pleased to support a municipal tax rate that is 85 cents less than in 2020 without having made any reductions in town services.
Selectman Adam White said as a fiscal conservative he agrees it’s “prudent” to keep “a good cushion” ($1,442,500) in the unrestricted fund balance to handle unforeseen events or emergencies.
“It’s been pretty bumpy lately,” he said.
White warned town department heads not to think that these surplus dollars mean they should submit larger budgets.
