BERLIN — In the first of what should be several presentations over the next couple of weeks by city departments, the Berlin Board of Education presented its Fiscal Year 2023 budget to the Berlin City Council on Thursday evening.
Berlin Schools Superintendent Julie King started her presentation saying she knows there has been discussion recently in the community about the district’s low test scores. She said she wanted to point out that state assessments are simply part of the big picture. She said the district uses its own national assessment to track data for initiatives in the school system.
King also said many graduates of Berlin schools are still living and working in the local community in a variety of professions. She noted that other graduates have gone on to successful careers in the medical and legal fields.
King also brought up the district’s successes in extracurricular activities, specifically the performance of the boys’ hockey team.
Following King’s comments, Mayor Paul Grenier referenced a recent playoff game with the hockey team where a significant portion of the student body came to support the team, adding that it was something you don’t see in other schools and communities.
In going through the budget request, King presented the same budget as was recently approved by the school board, although she noted things were constantly changing with respect to revenues.
King told the council the district recently came to an agreement with its third union and that would be presented to the council soon. She said the district doesn’t have the final figures yet for the increase in health insurance. She was hopeful it would be less than the budgeted amount.
King said the largest increase in the budget, as would be anticipated, is in salaries and benefits. She said over the past two years with the COVID-19 pandemic it has become even clearer that the district cannot perform its educational function without its people.
Grenier asked whether the lack of being in school during the pandemic hurt students.
King said with some students, for whom school might not be “their thing,” teachers often can help to give them an extra push, but that during the pandemic, with students not in the building, it teachers weren’t able to give that extra help.
King said the district’s capital improvement request was down this year as the district knows it doesn’t have enough federal funds to complete all the projects that are needed. King reminded the council that the building committee needs more members so that they can help with the planning and facilitation of projects.
King then spoke about expenses related to special education, a topic she has discussed several times over the past few weeks as she has talked about the budget. The current cost is just over $1 million.
After a few minor follow-up questions from the council, King closed out her presentation discussing that one of the variables still to be considered as part of the budget is the current cost of fuel.
Grenier said that would be a topic the city would be grappling with even following public hearing on the budget as no one can be certain how prices will shift.
