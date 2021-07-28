BERLIN — The Berlin School District has been discussing the need for additional substitute teachers and other staff at several of its recent meetings. Tuesday morning, Berlin School Superintendent Julie King spoke about the district’s needs and what the district is looking for with respect to substitute teachers and paraprofessional staff.
King said during the most recent school year, the COVID-19 pandemic created an additional need for more substitutes. She said due to the virus, some of the substitutes on the district’s list did not feel comfortable coming in during the pandemic, which lowered the number of available substitutes. Additionally, more substitutes were needed due to issues such as staff quarantines and staff members being out due to the pandemic.
As a measure to help ameliorate the shortage, the school board approved a year-round building substitute position for each of the district’s campuses, but the numbers of substitutes on the daily staff list were not sufficient to meet all of the district’s needs.
Because of the shortage, the district is attempting to recruit additional substitutes for the upcoming school year, especially due to the continued uncertainty around the coronavirus, King said.
King said in an ideal world, the perfect substitute would be someone who has training and experience as a teacher or a paraprofessional, such as a retired schoolteacher. King said though that the minimum requirement for a substitute is someone who has at least a high school diploma and can pass a background check.
King said the district’s background check is required by the State of New Hampshire and consists of the applicant submitting their fingerprints, which are then sent to the state to do a full criminal history screening. She said the state will be looking for certain disqualifiers such as a felony criminal record and any offenses involving children. She said just because someone may have a misdemeanor offense on their record, they will not be immediately rejected and that the ability to pass the check will depend on the nature of the offense.
King said she reviews all of the applications, before adding any applicant to the district’s daily substitute list and that prospective applicants would need to inform the district of the days they are available to work and what grade level they prefer to substitute for.
She said the background and ability of the applicant is taken into consideration and those that might not quite qualify to substitute as a teacher can be considered as a paraprofessional, such as a teacher’s assistant, to start off and then may be able to move into being a substitute teacher as they gain experience and prove that they can meet the criteria the district has set for the positions.
King said substitute teaching positions are ideal for retired teachers or those who may be attending college in the hopes of becoming a teacher. She said being a substitute teacher is a great way for an aspiring teacher to get their foot in the door and gain experience while they are completing their studies.
Fundamentally, King said what the district is looking for is people who understand the first priority is to keep the students safe. She said in looking at what makes a good substitute, the district is looking at student safety and the ability to interact well with students and keep order in the classroom.
She said the general procedure for substitutes would be that they would receive a call in the morning asking if they are available to come in. King said the district’s policy is that staff members who need to call out do so by 6:30 a.m. so that the district can get a replacement ready. She said the first priority on who gets called goes to those who have been on the district’s substitute list for some period of time, specifically those who have shown they can keep kids safe and follow the prescribed lesson plans. She said when the priority substitutes are either filling a post or are otherwise unavailable, others on the list can get the opportunity to act as substitutes in order to gain experience.
Generally, a teacher who has called out for the day will have been expected to provide the day’s lesson plan for the incoming substitute, King said. She added that the district does use technology as part of its educational curriculum, noting that the district is a one-to-one district, which means that each student is provided a Chromebook for classroom instruction.
King said while it is helpful that substitutes understand how to use smart boards and other devices in order to work with the students, help can be provided by other teachers in the district who may be able to come over and assist on an as-needed basis as the substitute gains experience. She said substitutes would need to understand the basics of the technology, like how to help students log on to access the lessons.
The only additional requirement would be for those substitutes who may fill in on a more permanent basis. King said if the district needs someone to substitute more than 20 days, for instance in the case of a teacher on extended leave, those substitutes will need to be certified as teachers, or will need to be certifiable by the district, which usually means possessing a bachelor’s degree or similar qualification.
For the daily substitute positions though, King said only a high school diploma is necessary.
For younger applicants, such as those that may have recently graduated from high school, King notes that the district would place such applicants in age-appropriate environments. This means that younger substitutes would not be placed with other high school students, but would be placed instead in classrooms consisting of younger students.
King said during the interview that she worked as a substitute teacher for four years when she started her career in education and filled a variety of roles working as a substitute. While the focus of the interview was on substitute teachers and paraprofessionals, King said the district has substitutes for a variety of positions, including office staff, food service and bus drivers. She said only substitute bus drivers have an additional qualification requirement of being licensed to drive a school bus.
The hours for the position are Monday through Friday, during school hours, although King that applicants can choose which days of the week they would prefer to work. She said the freedom to set ones schedule is often a draw to substitute positions.
For those interested in applying to be a substitute in the Berlin School District, King asked that prospective applicants go to the district’s website at www.sau3.org. On the left-hand side of the page is a section referenced as job opportunities. There applicants can find a simple online application that can be submitted online. The online submission then goes to King who reviews the applications and then makes contact with potential substitutes to begin the process.
King said the district is planning a substitute staff training day on Aug. 25 in the morning, to acquaint substitutes with the district’s procedure and policies.
