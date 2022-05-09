BERLIN — The Berlin Board of Education made quick work of its agenda Thursday, handling some standard administrative matters, but Superintendent Julie King did give the board an update on the Fiscal Year 2023 budget and conversations she has had with Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier on the subject.
King said she met with the mayor recently on the budget and the school district is looking at a $990,000 surplus and should be in a good place for the fiscal year 2023 budget.
In response to a question from board member Jeanne Charest, King said the mayor was working with the various city departments on their budgets, which happens every year. King said at the moment, the city council is concerned because the budget is causing a larger increase in taxes than councilors want so the various departments are continuing to work to reduce budgets.
King also said that there are bills pending before the Legislature, although she didn’t reference any in particular, which could potentially bring in increased revenues for FY2023.
The school board originally approved a budget request of $21,215,920, which was $867,542 over the current year’s budget of $20,348,378. During the school board’s budget presentation to the city council, King told the city council the largest increase in the budget is in salaries and benefits.
During the budget discussion, Charest asked whether the council had made recommendations on any specific line item and board member Nathan Morin said the council usually looks at the main request amount and then has the board make line item adjustments in order to fit the requirements the council has for the budget.
King said the district was supposed to go back before the council to discuss the budget, but in looking at the council’s calendar, the district was not put back on the calendar to present a second time. She said the council would be scheduling a time for the district to come back before the council to discuss the budget.
King told the board that before the district went on their break the last week of April there were no COVID-19 cases, but the district in the first week in May had five staff members who are positive for COVID-19.
The board also approved the district’s student-parent manuals for the 2022-2023 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.