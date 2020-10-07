BERLIN — It appears the long awaited multi-use riverwalk will become a reality next year.
Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme reported that the N.H. Department of Transportation has approved moving on to final design for the approximately 4,000-foot trail from the river walk the Service Credit Union Heritage Park to the Twelfth Street Bridge on city-owned land along the Androscoggin River.
Briefing the city council Monday night, Laflamme said the city submitted its preliminary final design last fall and was notified on Sept. 30 that the project could move to final design approved.
She said the approval puts the city on schedule to put the $1.4 million project out for bid in spring 2021 with construction in the summer.
The city hired HEB Engineers and landscape architect Jeff Hyland of Ironwood Design Group to do the design work. Several public meetings and an online survey were held to gather public input.
The design put together recognizes the river’s importance to Berlin’s industrial growth while providing a focal point for seasonal activities and festivals. Fishing, kayaking, and jogging are some of the activities that will be encouraged along the riverwalk and there will be places to sit and picnic as well.
A majority of the cost of the project is covered by grants from the DOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program and the Northern Border Regional Commission.
The city’s share is about $190,000. The city also received credit for about $50,000 of work done during the Route 16 upgrade.
The city first proposed a river walk back in 2003, working with the Northern Forest Heritage Park which owned the land then.
The initial application for federal funding was not successful and the project languished until five years ago when the city revisited the riverwalk. By that time, Berlin had acquired the park and was in the process of reconstructing that section of Route 16. The city had hoped to go out to bid in 2020 but the project got pushed back.
