ALBANY — On Friday, Nov. 18, shortly after 12:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that an emergency alert beacon had been activated on the Champney Falls Trail.
The beacon belonged to Scott Sellers, 54, of Wakefield, Mass. Sellers was descending from the summit with his wife when he began suffering chest pain. Sellers and his wife were over 2.5 miles from the trailhead when the beacon was activated. Due to a lack of cell phone service in the area, direct communication to the group could not be established.
Along with conservation officers, members of the U.S. Forest Service and Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded. Sellers had continued hiking under his own power and met rescuers a short distance from the trailhead. He arrived back at the trailhead shortly after 2 p.m., was evaluated on the scene by Conway Ambulance personnel and transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.
Sellers and his wife were well prepared for the conditions. Winter conditions, including snow and ice, are present in the mountains and will persist for the next several months. Anyone venturing out should be equipped with appropriate winter gear including micro-spikes and extra layers.
Lakes Region Search and Rescue is a volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work diligently to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to LRSAR through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe to support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, go to hikesafe.com.
