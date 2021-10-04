LANCASTER — The N.H. House and Senate Special Committees on Redistricting will be holding a joint public hearing at the Coos Superior Courthouse on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. The committee is tasked with developing the legislative maps for house and senate districts based on the new 2020 U.S. Census figures.
Coos County is likely to lose one of its 10 seats in the N.H. House of Representatives as a result of the new census figures. The House committee has already ruled the membership will remain at 400 representatives.
State Rep. Robert Theberge, chair of the Coos County delegation, said he worked for the census bureau last fall and summer and became concerned that the population for both the city of Berlin and county were down from the 2010 census.
“I soon realized toward the end of my work that the number of delegation members would decrease by one,” he said in an email exchange.
The 2020 census figures showed a 5.4 percent drop in population for Coos County or a reduction of 1,787 people for a total population of 31,268. At the same time, the overall population of New Hampshire increased by 4.6 percent.
House seats are divided by districts with each representative ideally suppose to represent 3,444 people. Coos County currently has seven House districts. Berlin, which had over 10,000 people in the last census, has three representatives. In other cases, towns like Gorham and Shelburne, are grouped together and share a representative. Coos also includes one district, District 7, that represents ten towns. The multi-town district is called a floterial district because it “floats” over towns that are in other districts. The floterial districts in the past have drawn the most comments.
Coos County is part of Senate District 1 which also includes 15 towns in northern Grafton County.
The two committees have been holding joint meetings in each of the state’s counties. The committees have a Nov. 18 deadline to submit their draft plans.
