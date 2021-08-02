Randolph planning board gives conditional approval to subdivision

RANDOLPH — Randolph Planning Board members gave conditional approval to a subdivision proposed by Mike and Mandi Cote of Gorham for 60 acres.
The subdivision is located between the Randolph community church and the former Martin property on the north side of Route 2. The development would be for eight high-end homes worth over $350,000 each. The Cotes would keep the northern most 12 acres for themselves and each lot would consist of 5 to 6 acres, according to information submitted during the meeting.
Mike Cote, along with his engineer Aaron Jose and his surveyor Gardner Kellogg, presented the plan to the planning board Chair John Scarinza and planning board members Bob Ross, John Turner, Tim Mather and road agent Kevin Rousseau. Two maps were presented to the board with copies for the public to view the layout plan and the road design.
Cote said, “The lots were made at plus 5 acres for high-end housing and once built should add $2 million dollars of taxable property to the town of Randolph.”
Cote then told the board that there would be covenants attached to each lot before sale.
“These are high-end lots, the road will be built by Sonny Couture, and would be built up to specifications for a quality product,” he said.
Planning board chair John Scarinza asked, “Is this an engineered road plan according to town specification, asphalt or gravel?”
Cote replied, “Town specs but gravel surface.”
Four pages of specifications and covenants were presented to the board for review by the board and town planner Tara Bamford.
The first change in the plan came at the direction of the N.H. Department of Transportation which ask the proposed road entrance be moved 25 feet closer to the church lot so the intersection could be at a 90-degree angle entering Route 2.
Jose went over road specifications and described the soil types of the lot. He said there is an easement for a water line for the town of Gorham water reservoir which is located off Randolph Hill Road. Reinforcement would have to built over the water line where the road would cross it.
The road would be a two-lane gravel road up to 150 feet long with a foot of bank run gravel and then coated with six inches of DOT specified gravel. There will be six culverts, with the first at the entrance of the road to Route 2, three culverts along the road to handle spring runoff as there are no perennial streams on the property. There will be a turn around at the end of the road that would allow a tractor-trailer to turn around according to DOT specifications in the event one uses the road. The grade coming down the hill is at 9 1/2 percent.
Randolph’s town planner, Tara Bamford, recommended to the board that a more detailed plan with contour boundaries at 2-foot levels and drainage easements.
Jose said that contours are not necessary for this plan and would only make it more confusing. That more information could be added once building begins, he said.
Jose also said the information Bamford asked for is available on the profile. He said he believes the plan as is could be given to a contractor and they could build the road from it.
Bamford also said the town zoning ordinance asked for a 25-foot setback from the road surface to the property line.
Cote requested a waiver from these conditions.
Cote also requested a waiver from the town subdivision septic regulations requiring a test pit to be done before putting in a septic system. Cote said the state does not require a test pit on lots of this size until actual building.
Scarinza said the town will require from the developer a detailed, engineered plan with the cost estimates to build the road.
Cote said the road would cost around $80 per foot. All power will be underground lines.
Scarinza said the town will still need the cost estimate as a bond will be required to be posted to finish the road if the developer does not. If the road is built correctly, then the bond money will revert to the developer.
In addition, a letter must be on file that Verizon will provide power and the letter from DOT for road access to Route 2 must be provided.
The board voted to accept the plan as complete.
The public hearing was held with questions from the public. Questions from the public pertained to the covenants, the road building, road maintenance agreements size of homes and whether the property would be coming out of current use as timberland.
Cote said only single residential homes would be allowed and any house must be fully built within one year.
Covenants are private and not enforced by the town but are enforced by the community association that Cote is proposing; each homeowner would have one vote and any decision must be a 3/4 percent of the voting body. The association is responsible for all road maintenance and snow plowing until such time as the road is taken over by the town at a vote at the town meeting. Once the first home is built, the property is taken out of current use as timberland and will be taxed at a higher rate.
The board voted to grant the waivers for septic design, highway design requiring a ditch on both sides of the road, and the current road design plan.
The board voted to approve the plan with the following list of conditions:
• Include a statement that all construction materials meet NHDOT standard specifications for road and bridge construction or any change must be approved by the town’s consulting engineer in advance.
• Include a statement in condition of approval that driveways must comply with land use ordinance section 17.01F providing that no portion of a driveway shall exceed a 12 percent slope and section 5:04 requiring every driveway to be set back 25 feet from lot lines.
• Signing and recording the final plat that a performance guarantee covering the cost of the road and drainage be provided along with a cash deposit to be held in escrow by the town to cover the cost of a consulting engineer to monitor and inspect the construction for compliance and release of the performance guarantee.
Review and approval of proposed covenants by town counsel before signing and recording the plan.
All fees including consultant fees need to be paid before signing and recording the plan. Once these conditions are met and the bond is in place building permits will be issued and building can begin.
