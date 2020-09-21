COOS COUNTY — A Randolph man who briefly escaped from a Coos County deputy sheriff and managed to flee in his own vehicle was indicted last week on charges of escape, assault by a prisoner, possession of a controlled drug, and two counts of kidnapping.
Robert Howard, 34, of 120 Pinkham B Road, was being transported by the sheriff’s department from Woodstock to the state prison in Berlin this past January after he was picked up on a parole violation. As the cruiser reached Gorham Hill, Howard said he needed to relieve himself immediately. The officer stopped the cruiser by the side of the road and partially opened the back door to allow Howard to go to the bathroom. Howard was wearing leg irons and had a handcuff on one wrist that was anchored to a belly belt — his other wrist was injured.
According to the indictment, Howard hit the car door against Deputy Sheriff Keith Enman and knocked him back. The two men struggled and Howard forcibly stopped a passing motorist. The indictments allege Howard got in the back seat of a car driven by Stephen Kesheb with Allison Ahearn in the passenger seat. Howard is charged with grabbing Ahearn by the hair and putting his hands or arms around Kesheb’s neck and ordering Kesheb to drive. But at the time, Sheriff Brian Valerino said Enman deployed his Taser and thwarted Howard’s attempt to ride off. Instead Howard fled into the woods.
Police notified a group of snowmobilers, stopped at the crossing on Pinkham B Road, that they were looking for Howard, who lived on the road, and asked the snowmobilers to call if they saw anyone matching his description. Just minutes later, the snowmobilers saw Howard run to his house and get his car. One of the snowmobilers called 911 as Howard drove off and headed up a nearby snowmobile trail. The small car got stuck and Howard was apprehended without further incident.
The escape charge is a Class a felony, carrying a sentence of seven and a half to 15 years in prison. The other four counts against Howard are Class B felonies, which carry a sentence of three and a half to seven years.
The grand jury also indicted Hunter M. Berry, 22, of 30 Elm St., Whitefield on two counts of first degree assault on a five month old infant. The indictments allege Berry rapidly moved the infant in a “back and forth motion” resulting a spinal subdural hematoma and abusive head trauma “in the form of retinal bleeding, brain swelling and infarction, and damage to the occipital brain lobe, said injuries resulting in brain damage or physical disability that is likely to be permanent.”
INDICTMENTS
Meeting at Merrimack Superior Court on Sept. 9, a statewide jury session also returned 34 indicments against 17 individuals in Coos County.
Jessica U. Kearney, 37, of 635 Cheshire St., Berlin, was indicted on a charge of second degree assault —domestic violence and two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. The indictments allege Kearney wrapped her arms around the alleged victim’s throat and applied pressure, impeding her breathing. The charges allege Kearney used physical force to sexually assault the alleged victim.
James E. Lapre, Jr., 21, of Berlin was indicted on one count of first degree assault and one count of reckless conduct. He is alleged to have stabbed at an individual with a knife as well as stabbed at a group of people in Berlin last April.
Jonathan J. Leite, 36, of 94 York St., Berlin was indicted on two counts of simple assault by a prisoner and one count of harassment. He is charged with stomping on the foot and head butting a correctional officer at the Coos County House of Corrections in West Stewartstown. Leite is also charged with throwing his urine-soaked clothing at the officer.
John Grondin, 34, of 795 Second Ave., Berlin was indicted on a count of second degree assault, alleging he caused serious bodily injury by striking a man in the face with his fist, causing multiple nose fractures and a subdural hematoma.
Kyle Bartz, 31, of 155 Trudeau Road, Bethlehem, was indicted on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after being certified a habitual offender.
Joseph A. Desmarais, 34, of 179 Willow St., Berlin was indicted on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after being certified a habitual offender.
Charlies Gero, 42, of 73 First St., Groveton was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine).
Jason S. Gray, 51, of 220 Chickwolnepy Rd., Milan was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine).
Jarrod D. Grondin, 26, of 2008 Wakefield, Sanbornville, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine).
Jeffrey Hook, 39, of 32 Meadowmist Drive, Whitefield, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (Oxycodone), subsequent conviction.
Lisa M. Landon, 33, 137 Waterman St., Manchester was indicted on one count of possession of less than one ounce of methamphetamine and one count of receiving stolen property, a 2016 GMC 3500 pickup truck.
Matthew J. Middaugh, 47, of 1054 Colebrook Road, Errol was indicted on a count of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine), burglary, and four counts of witness tampering.
Destiny L. Murphy, 41, of 357 Hare Road, Milton was indicted on a count of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl), prior conviction.
Cheryle Onduso, 34, of 46 Preston Lane, Colebrook was indicted on a charge of willful concealment, alleging she attempted to take a bottle of liquor from the N.H. Liquor Store. She had two previous theft convictions.
Donald O’Neal, 53, of 1984 West Lunenburg Road. Lunenburg, Vt., was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, methamphetamine.
Jason J. Walker, 38, of Powder Hill Drive, Lancaster was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug, heroin or fentanyl.
