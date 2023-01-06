Lake Winnipesaukee in winter

Fish and Game officials advise extreme care when being near the ice, on trails and hanging or vertical ice. Temperature changes may leave the ice in thinner, unstable condition, as shown in this file photo of Lake Winnipesaukee, one of the state's largest lakes. (COURTESY NH FISH AND GAME)

CONCORD — New Hampshire Fish and Game Department officials urge outdoor enthusiasts to exercise caution when enjoying winter activities near the ice, including vertical ice and on trails. Parents are also urged to educate themselves about ice safety and share this knowledge with their children to help prevent accidents.

“Caution is in order for those going out onto any ice, especially following the recent extreme fluctuations in temperature and precipitation,” said Colonel Kevin Jordan, chief of Fish and Game’s Law Enforcement Division. “With erratic weather conditions, some areas of ice may look safe, but may not be. We are urging people to check the ice thickness before going out onto any frozen waterbody.”

