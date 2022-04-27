A van from Bryant Funeral Home and the New Hampshire State Police Major Crimes Unit truck are seen parked outside a home at 623 Main St. in Gorham, where a man and a woman were found dead Wednesday morning. The deaths are being investigated as suspicious. (RITA DUBE PHOTO)
GORHAM — Law enforcement is investigating two suspicious deaths in Gorham early Wednesday morning.
Police responded to 623 Main St. to find a dead woman and man inside the house. An autopsy on the two bodies is scheduled for Thursday.
Authorities said the circumstances surrounding the deaths are being actively investigated. Few details, including names of the deceased, were released.
Based on information known by investigators, there is no danger to the public in connection with the case. Nor is the Gorham case connected to the double homicide in Concord.
In that case, the bodies of Stephen Reid, age 67, and Djeswende Reid, age 66 were discovered in the early evening of April 21, 2022, in the area of the Broken Ground Trails, which are off of Portsmouth Street in Concord.
The autopsies were conducted April 22 by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Mitchell Weinberg. Dr. Weinberg has determined that the cause of Stephen Reid’s death was multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of his death was homicide. Dr. Weinberg determined that the cause of Djeswende Reid’s death was multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of her death was homicide.
The investigation revealed that the Reids left their residence in the Alton Woods apartment complex at about 2:22 p.m. on Monday, April 18, and went for a walk that led them to the area of the Broken Ground Trails. Family and friends did not see or hear from them after that. The incident remains under investigation.
The Gorham property is owned by Francis and Gail Carreau of Gorham. Francis Carreau said he has four rental units in the house but added that he had no information on what had taken place there.
Gorham and State Police were on the scene early and taped off access. The state mobile Criminal Unit arrived around mid-morning and remained at the scene.
The last press release, issued by Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Gorham Police Chief Adam Marsh was at 3 p.m. and said no more releases were anticipated until after the autopsies were completed.
