BERLIN — The Berlin Planning Board approved the site plan for RM & Associates LLC, for a site at 823 Main St. for the Northwoods Casino.
The casino will be relocating from its current home at 155 Emery St. to the Main Street location.
The planning board approved the site plan with one lone no vote from board member Theodore Bosen following a public hearing where three abutting property owners objected to putting the casino at new location.
Engineer Cindy Theriault presented the proposed site plan for Robin and Monique Lavertu, who represent RM & Associates LLC, the owners of Northwoods.
Theriault said the proposal is to make interior improvements to the building with no site improvements proposed at this time. Theriault said there would be no changes to the current landscaping around the building and that lighting at the facility would remain the same.
She said the plan would be to use the existing signage host that is already on the property to include signs on the building as well. She added that there would be no change to the storm drainage for the parcel.
Theriault said parking for handicapped-accessible spaces would be made available and refuse would be stored in an unfinished portion of the building.
The building is 9,200 square feet, of which a little over 7,000 square feet would be used for casino operations.
In response to a question from Bosen regarding the number of patrons the casino expects to serve, Robin Lavertu said the casino currently sees about 35 people a day. He said that the state has authorized the use of historical horse racing machines and that over some period of time he is anticipating that the number of people using the casino may triple.
Bosen then asked about providing services for Gamblers Anonymous referrals and Lavertu said the casino already has signs directing gamblers who to contact if they have a problem. Lavertu also said the casino has a policy to keep an eye on customers for those gamblers who may have a problem.
Lavertu then said the casino has been in business for four years and that 35 percent of the casino’s take goes to charities, including charities in Berlin and other surrounding communities.
During the public hearing, three property owners on Peavey Lane spoke in opposition to the proposed casino location.
Peavey resident Thomas Godley said he was opposed to having a casino next to his home. He said most casinos are on the outskirts of town and having a casino close to the middle of town was not right.
Lavertu responded that the current casino is located in the middle of town and has been since the casino has been in existence.
Peavey resident Shawn Lettre said that with the influx of people coming into the casino, more traffic would now be coming down Peavey Lane. He said there are already parking problems on Peavey that would be made worse by the casino.
Lettre told the board that the parking lot would not hold the number of people the Lavertus think the lot will hold and that casino patrons would then be required to take up parking spaces in front of taxpayers’ homes, which would lead to the street being clogged up.
He said he was also concerned about people who may have had alcohol in the casino driving down the street and endangering his grandchild and dog. Lettre said he was totally opposed to the proposed casino and that the casino could affect his property values as well as potentially result in an increase in crime.
Peavey Lane property owner Wayne Bergeron said he lives across the street from the proposed casino and that parking is not allowed on Peavey Lane after hours. He voiced concerns about casino patrons being able to park on the roadway when residents are not allowed to do so. Bergeron also referenced the fact that he was concerned about his property value decreasing as a result of the proposed casino.
“What are we going to get out of it?” Bergeron asked of the proposed casino.
Lettre then referenced winter snow removal on Peavey Lane, saying the city does not like to plow the roadway, which would lead to additional traffic issues and congestion.
Lavertu said that during the four years the casino has been in business, the crime rate has not increased in the surrounding area. In fact, he said, the Berlin Fire Department was called out only three times during that period of time due to burned hot dogs.
Godley then asked if any traffic or other studies had been done at the casino's current location. In response, it was stated that no such studies had been conducted.
The board then closed the public hearing but reopened the public hearing to read a letter from Berlin Main Street Program Chair Kelli Poulin in support of the proposed move to 823 Main St.
In the letter, Poulin said the proposed move would help increase the visibility and activity on Main Street and that the casino has been a great addition to the city of Berlin by helping many non-profit organizations through the casino’s fundraising program.
Godley again said he wanted a study done on what the impact is going to be to the neighborhood including looking at issues such as increases in crime and parking availability.
“When you invite a casino, you are going to end up with that (increase in crime). I don’t want that next to my house,” Godley said.
“It doesn’t matter what charities they give to or anything like that, it is still a casino. You can sugar coat a turd, but you can’t call it a doughnut or a Munchkin; it’s still a turd.”
Lavertu said during the entire four years the casino has been in business, it has received no criminal complaints of any kind, reiterating that the only issues had been three contacts with the fire department.
“We have the same size parking lot as we do now and at no time has that parking lot been full,” Lavertu said as to the parking issues. “We will try to be the best neighbors you ever had whether you like us or not.”
Board member Lucie Remillard asked Lavertu whether the casino would be willing to put up signage designating parking in the casino’s lot to try to cut down anyone attempting to park on Peavey Lane. Lavertu said they would definitely be willing to do that.
Berlin Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme suggested the board make a recommendation to send the issue to the city’s Traffic and Safety Committee to review parking issues on Peavey.
Remillard then asked whether the casino would contact the police department if an issue arose.
Lavertu replied, “Absolutely, anytime, we are good neighbors, we want to be good neighbors, we want to be good to the city of Berlin. If we have a problem, we have no problem calling the cops.”
Bosen then suggested having a traffic impact study done at the existing location to determine how traffic is impacting the current location to help determine the potential effect at the new location. After further discussion though, the board did not make provisions for a traffic impact study. The site plan was approved by a vote of 7-1, with Bosen voting against the measure.
