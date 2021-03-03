By Edith Tucker
The Berlin Sun
GORHAM — The planning board voted unanimously at Thursday’s site-plan-review Zoom meeting on Feb. 25 to require that a professional traffic impact study be completed at the developer’s expense before approving an ATV/UTV rental facility in the former Burger King building on 4.8 acres at 197 Main St.
Four members of the planning board recused themselves: Abby Evankow, Brian Reuel, Wayne Flynn and Dan Buteau. Paul Robitaille served as chairman.
Surveyor Burke York of York Land Services of Berlin had presented preliminary plans at an earlier meeting, and he and community planning consultant Tara Bamford of East Thetford, Vt., continued to tweak the plan.
The biggest change was to eliminate any washing of ATVs or UTVs on the former Burger King site and instead to use all vehicular washing equipment at the former bank building at 177 Main St. This would also avoid having dirty water run into Messinger Brook at the back of the lot.
Selectboard member Mike Waddell said, however, that having interactions between the three Northeast Snowmobile properties could be far too intrusive, with machines traveling back and forth between them.
All kinds of trailheads — and not just motorized ones — were jammed during the pandemic summer of 2020, Waddell said.
“No. 177 Main Street was busting at the seams,” he added. The numbers of units and for how long they would be ridden each time they were out was not clear. Apparently 197 Main St. is now being snow-plowed for parking.
A traffic impact study really should include all associated noise, one planning board member said.
“If it all gets to be too much, if it’s all black and white and a real hard trigger, we’ll need to be able to shut (the business) down at a moment’s notice,” Waddell said.
Jeff Schall said that traffic exiting 177 Main St. must be able to cross a busy street in which there are only a few safe gaps to find.
Chairman Paul Robitaille said that he would expect that the board would have a long list of conditions to impose.
The board voted to accept the site plan review as complete, which allowed abutters and neighbors to speak.
A number of letters have been filed with the application on the town website.
Audrey Albert asked the planning board to require an impact analysis as part of the site plan review application for Northeast Snowmobiles and ATV Rentals.
“Our town officials need to be honest, responsible and serious when considering the impact of having 175 OHRV rentals unleashed throughout our beautiful town and neighborhoods,” Albert pointed out. “Obnoxious noise and fumes do not complement any city or town; it has negative impacts for visitors and especially our residents' quality of life.”
One tight-knit neighborhood has hired an environmental lawyer to represent them. They say they can no longer sit outside and enjoy their own yards or enjoy their windows being open in the evening.
The planning board is going to meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, to continue the discussion that that began on Feb. 25. Another board meeting for other topics will also be held on Thursday, March 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.