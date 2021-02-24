By Edith Tucker
SHELBURNE — The N.H. Snowmobile Association hosted a hearty breakfast on Friday, Feb. 19, at the Town & Country Motor Inn for some 35 riders invited to the annual District I Executive Councilor’s snowmobile tour.
NHSA executive director Dan Gould of Gilmanton represented the state’s 101 independent snowmobile clubs that work together to advocate for the motorized winter sport and promote it as a safe family recreational activity.
Gould emphasized the key role volunteers play in maintaining the statewide trail system at a time when aging Baby Boomers are looking to hand off trail maintenance duties and bridge-building to younger club members.
Director Phil Bryce, who early in his career worked as a forester for Brown Company successors and now heads the state Division of Parks and Recreation within the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, served as master of ceremonies, ensuring that everyone on hand who plays a significant role in the state’s “wonderful snowmobile partnerships” got a chance to speak. He pointed out that many snowmobile trail corridors are located in state parks.
District 1 supervisor Clint Savage of the state Bureau of Trails, who has been serving as interim trails chief since former Chief Chris Gamache left late in 2020 for private industry, was given an enthusiastic round of applause for the great job he’s doing while filling both positions. The Trails Bureau is part of the state Division of Parks and Recreation, and Bryce noted that Savage has been very responsive and diligent in his interim role.
Savage reported that the season had started well in December of 2020 when snow fell heavily in the southern part of the state resulting in brisk snowmobile registration sales. Last winter 43,000 machine registrations were sold across the Granite State, and it is likely an additional 5,500 will be sold this winter, he said.
Gamache, who now works as Trails Manager for Ride Command at Polaris, Inc. from his home office in Gilmanton, attended the breakfast and greatly enjoyed joshing with old friends, including Fish and Game conservation officers: Lt. Mark Ober and Sgt. Glen Lucas.
White Mountain National Forest Supervisor Derek Ibarguen, who filled that key open position last summer, noted that as a Farmington, Maine. native he understands how important partnerships are in rural New England. He said he had worked as a seasonal employee from 1995 to 1999 in the Androscoggin Ranger District in Gorham and is delighted to be back where the norm is for stakeholders to get together to cooperatively find solutions to thorny problems.
Androscoggin Ranger District Ranger Josh Sjostrom, a Gorham native who has only been in his new post for a couple of months, also introduced himself.
Sjostrom also started his Forest Service career in the Androscoggin District, and he, too, said he recognizes the importance of strengthening ongoing partnerships, such as the snowmobile community.
Nate Peters, who works on backcountry projects in the Androscoggin District where a U.S. Forest Service snowmobile is a useful tool, also represented the local ranger district.
Ober, who heads up the Fish and Game office in Lancaster, explained that the District 1 C.O. roster is short staffed due to both injuries and Department vacancies. It not only takes a long time to train someone to be a C.O., but the Department also does not want to lower its standards to boost the number of applicants, Ober said.
Fish and Game’s highest priority is rider safety followed by ensuring that snowmobile trails are kept open. Both are required if the sport is to remain enjoyable.
Only two women attended the breakfast, both from Gorham: select board member Judy LeBlanc and manager Denise Vallee, who noted that her husband and family are enthusiastic snowmobilers.
Natural and Cultural Resources Commissioner Sarah Stewart had hoped to come north but was unable to free up the time.
State forester Patrick Hackley, who only months ago became director of the state Division of Forests and Lands, pointed out that the agency manages more than 200,000 acres of land on which many miles of snowmobile trails are located.
Tony Cheek, finance director at the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, pointed out that snowmobile trails are located on some of the 26,000 acres of multi-use forests the non-profit manages.
Executive Councilor Joe Kenney said he was looking forward to once again participating in the annual District I snowmobile ride that became a tradition under the late Councilor Ray Burton of Bath. The state’s longest serving executive councilor set the first ride up as a way to show his support for the then-relatively new motorized sport as well to highlight the state’s parks.
Kenney said his position on the council allows him to speak up for northern New Hampshire.
“I’m constantly talking with your commissioners, serving as a bullwhip to make things move,” he said.
Operations Director Larry Meservey, Sr. of MOMS of Groveton introduced himself as part of the expanding company that soon will open MOMS Jericho in an existing facility on the Berlin-Gorham Road (Route 16) in Gorham.
Officers and snow groomers active in the Presidential Range Riders of Gorham also enjoyed the breakfast.
Snowmobile riders headed out at 10 a.m. to begin the 68-mile round-trip ride.
They stopped for lunch at the White Mountain Ridge Runners Club House in Berlin, where Mayor Paul Grenier welcomed them to the city that is home to Jericho Mountain State Park.
