LITTLETON — District I Senator Erin Hennessey’s announcement that she will not run for re-election has set off a scramble of candidates lining up to run for the seat. The Republican from Littleton caught many off-guard with her decision two weeks ago not to seek a second term. Hennessey had managed to work across party lines on several big North Country issues including the Burgess BioPower plant and legislation on the proposed landfill in Dalton and was believed to have a bright future in Concord.
Hennessey served three terms as a state representative before successfully running for state senator in 2020. She said she wanted to spend more time with her two daughters before they grow up and go off to college and did not close the door on returning to politics at some future point.
While the filing period does not open until June 1, three people have announced they are running. Littleton selectwoman Carrie Gendron (R-Littleton), Rep. Troy Merner (R-Lancaster) and Rep. Edith Tucker (D-Randolph), have said they are running for the open seat.
Hennessey has endorsed Gendron to replace her. A member of the Littleton select board, Gendron is the former owner of Emma & Co. Boutique in Littleton and a former professor of business at White Mountains Community College.
“ I have known Carrie for 15 years and we’ve worked very closely together on the revitalization of Littleton and other community needs,” said Hennessey. “I know that Carrie is the best candidate for the job and I am very excited to endorse her for the seat,” she added.
Also running for the Republican nomination is Troy Merner, who is finishing his third term as a representative. Merner serves on the Science, Technology, and Energy Committee where he has worked to craft a solution that would allow the Burgess BioPower biomass plant to remain in operation while a long-term solution is developed. Merner also successfully sponsored a bill to establish a commission to look at markets for low grade wood.
A Lancaster selectman, Merner is a retired iron worker.
The only Democrat to announce so far is Edith Tucker of Randolph. Tucker serves on the House Ways and Means and was the prime sponsor of House Bill 1454, crafting a science-based approach to siting new landfills. The bill has passed the legislature but has not been signed into law. Tucker was also the prime sponsor and worked with others on legislation allowing the redevelopment of the Balsams Grand Resort.
After a career as a full-time reporter in the North Country, Tucker has worked as a freelance reporter for the “Berlin Sun” but has left reporting to run for the senate.
Tucker represents District 5 but redistricting moved Randolph into District 6, pitting tucker against fellow Democrat and long-term state representative William Hatch, (D-Gorham).
Critics of the redistricting plan approved by the legislature and signed by Gov. Sununu said it is designed to ensure a Republican majority. The entire redistricting plan is being challenged in Superior Court. InDepthNh’s Garry Rayno reports a group of citizens filed in Hillsborough Superior Court South Friday for a preliminary and permanent injunction blocking the redistricting plans for both the state senate and executive council.
The suit, which has the support of the National Redistricting Foundation, claims the maps violate the free and equal elections clause, the guarantee of equal protection, and guarantees of free speech and association in the state constitution.
The petitioners argue the plan creates eight heavily Democratic districts and 16 that favor Republicans, which would produce a GOP supermajority. Yet Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state with independent and undeclared voters comprising the largest group of voters.
The filing period for state offices run from June 1 through the 10 with the primary election set for Sept. 13. The general election is Nov. 8.
