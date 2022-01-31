PITTSBURG — A Massachusetts man died of injuries he received in a snowmobile crash Friday afternoon on Corridor Trail 20.
N.H. Fish and Game said Derric Harper, 36, of Mansfield, Mass., was descending a bumpy downhill section of Corridor Trail 20 shortly after noon when he lost control of the snowmobile and the vehicle struck a tree off the side of the trail. As a result of the impact, Harper was thrown from his snowmobile and received significant injuries.
He was following a riding companion at the time, and the companion turned around after realizing Harper was no longer him and found him off the trail beside the damaged snowmobile. A bystander, who came upon the crash, assisted the two and an immediate 911 call was made.
Pittsburg Fire Department, Pittsburg Police Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and Fish and Game were called to the scene. Pittsburg Fire Department transported first responders across about a mile of trail to the crash scene using their rescue snowmobile.
Harper was transported from the scene to an awaiting ambulance and then transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook. Despite the efforts of all involved, including hospital staff, Harper succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
While the crash is still under investigation, Fish and Game consider inexperience to have been a primary factor.
At about the same time, two Massachusetts people sustained significant injuries after crashing their snowmobile into a tree adjacent to the Corridor 5 snowmobile trail in Nash Stream State Forest in Stratford.
Ryan Feyrer, 47, of Orange, Mass., was operating his snowmobile southbound on the Corridor 5 snowmobile trail in an area known as the “Arm of Sugarloaf.” While negotiating a turn, part of the operator’s glove, which was tucked in a “gauntlet” style hand protector, caught the machine’s throttle causing Feyrer to lose control of the snowmobile. The machine went off the trail and struck a tree. Upon crashing into the tree, Feyrer and his 47-year-old female passenger were both ejected from the machine.
Immediately following the crash, the two were located by other members of their riding party. With no cellphone coverage in the area, one of the group members rode about 9 miles to the Groveton Trailblazers Snowmobile Club Clubhouse in Stark. There he located an off-duty paramedic who happened to be working at the clubhouse at the time. The paramedic called N.H. Fish and Game directly to alert them to the incident and then rode a borrowed snowmobile back to the scene to render first aid.
Upon receiving word of the crash, Fish and Game worked to coordinate a rescue effort and responded to the scene. Personnel from Groveton Fire and EMS also responded to the scene with a tracked rescue vehicle to provide aid and patient extraction. Both patients were ultimately transported from the woods using a snowmobile and the tracked rescue vehicle.
Upon reaching a plowed road, the injured parties were taken by ambulance to Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster for further evaluation and treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Both individuals were found to be wearing helmets and appropriate gear. The operator was an experienced snowmobiler who was operating a machine that he owned.
