CONCORD — A North Stratford man was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing drugs near Colebrook elementary school.
U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray announced that Timothy L. Adjutant, 28, was sentenced for selling buprenorphine, near the school on two occasions.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Adjutant sold the drug, also known as Suboxone, to an individual who was cooperating with law enforcement officers on Nov. 14, 2018. At the time of the sale, Adjutant indicated he had more Suboxone for sale.
On Dec. 4, 2018, Adjutant sold Suboxone to a cooperating individual in the parking lot of a drug store in Colebrook. Both transactions occurred within 1,000 feet of the Colebrook Elementary School.
Suboxone is a controlled substance that is often prescribed as a treatment for opioid withdrawal symptoms. As an opioid itself, however, it is still subject to abuse if injected or snorted and can produce a euphoria similar to other opioids like heroin and fentanyl. Federal law provides that a person who distributes a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of one year in prison.
Adjutant previously pleaded guilty on May 6, 2020.
“Drug trafficking endangers public health and safety in small and large communities throughout New Hampshire,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “This is especially true with the illegal sales of opioids. In order to safeguard our citizens, we will continue to work closely with all of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute and incarcerate the criminals responsible for trafficking drugs.”
The case was investigated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Colebrook Police Department, the Pittsburg Police Department, the N.H. State Police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, the N.H. Liquor Commission’s Division of Enforcement and Licensing, the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys John S. Davis and Charles L. Rombeau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.