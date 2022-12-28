COLEBROOK — North Country publisher, avid outdoorsman, and well-known writer John D. Harrigan of Colebrook has died at age 75.

Harrigan passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, at the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital after a long illness, according to his sister, Mary Trowbridge.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.