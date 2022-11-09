Edward Fenn Elementary Students participating in the New Hampshire "Kid Governor" for 2023 program from left, Aidan Bailey, Violet Strevig, Emily Parent, Dominic Waninger, Owen Girardi. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Student Emily Parent and fifth-grade teacher Brenda Lamarque. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
GORHAM — Just as New Hampshire voters over age 18 went to the polls on Nov. 8, so is there another election to watch for younger ballot-casters in the Granite State.
Who will be the 2023 New Hampshire “Kid Governor” is the next political question to be answered.
Locally, there is a candidate in the running: Emily Parent, 10, of Gorham.
Emily said she’s honored to be voted by classmates to represent the Edward Fenn Elementary School as their choice for Kid Governor.
Emily is among the seven finalists statewide for the 2023 kid governor. Each finalist chooses a platform or campaign issues. For Emily, the environment is her focus. Her platform centers on littering and pollution as website nh.kidgovernor.org notes. She would like to see recycling bins in classrooms and for recycling and picking up roadside litter to be a regular practice of every resident. Beautifying the natural environment is important to her, including on the outdoor trails on which people walk for exercise.
Now in its second year at the cooperative school district that serves K-5 students from Gorham, Randolph and Shelburne, the Kid Governor program is a lesson in how government operates and the role of citizen participation.
Becoming Kid Governor follows the path of other political candidates. First, Emily had to make it through the primary, with four other students from Edward Fenn campaigning to be the school’s Kid Governor representative. Students Aidan Bailey, Violet Strevig, Dominic Waninger, and Owen Girardi also competed to be Kid Governor from the Fenn school.
A benevolent start to Emily’s campaign for Kid Governor as she is now a state finalist can be seen in her personal values and ethics. Being kind, considerate and thoughtful tops her list of how to get along with people of any age: “Help each other out, build each other up, not tear each other down.”
“I thought I could do something to help my community,” she said during an interview Tuesday at the school. And “to try something new in life.”
Fifth-grade teacher Brenda Lamarque, who coordinates the program, said the Kid Governor program teaches students about civics, defined online as “the rights and obligations of citizens in society.”
Students also learn what it’s like to be a public servant, beyond the title itself. They learn “how much work they do and how little they get paid,” Lamarque said.
Emily needed to step out of her comfort zone to participate in Kid Governor. Developing confidence along the way is a part of her experience, along with encouragement from her mother, whose advice she sought before entering the contest.
She is scheduled to speak before local military veterans during a 1 p.m. school assembly on Nov. 10. Local veteran Hoopy Qualls is expected to be a guest.
In addition to her leadership role and interest in student government, Emily plays soccer, basketball and sings in the chorus.
Being involved in government may be in Emily’s future as her education continues.
“I kind of still want to do this, to see how it goes from here,” she said.
