CONCORD — The state Supreme Court has accepted former state Senator Jeffrey Woodburn’s appeal of his convictions on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, simple assault, and criminal mischief.
The court formally accepted the appeal on Aug. 25, just two weeks after Woodburn filed a notice of appeal with the court. The 56-year old Whitefield man was found guilty of the charges following a July jury trial in Coos County Superior Court and was sentenced to serve 60 days in the House of Correction. He remains out on bail pending his appeal.
In his notice of appeal, Woodburn asks the Supreme Court to rule the lower court erred in refusing to allow him to argue self-defense and to present evidence of the victim’s alleged prior aggression against him. He is arguing his constitutional rights were violated when Coos County Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein ruled the defense could not cross-examine the victim, Emily Jacobs, about her alleged recording of conversations with Woodburn without his knowledge and about her alleged theft of his private journal. Woodburn is also objecting to the trial court’s decision to seal or redact several pleadings in the case.
Woodburn was originally charged with four counts of simple assault, two counts of domestic violence, two counts of criminal mischief, and one count of criminal trespass. The jury found him guilty on four counts – domestic violence, simple assault, and two counts of criminal mischief and not guilty of the other five charges.
Supreme Court will next issue a scheduling order, setting dates for the parties to file written briefs. The court can also order oral arguments, if it finds them necessary.
Woodburn was arrested in August 2018. At the time, he was the Senate minority leader and running for his fourth term in the senate. Jacobs was head of the Coos County Democratic Party and a candidate for Coos County treasurer. Neither candidate won their respective elections in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.