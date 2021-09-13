BERLIN — On Saturday, Sept. 11, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game responded to three separate ATV and UTV rollovers in the course of three hours in Coos County.
In addition, two deaths resulted from a serious UTV crash in Rockingham County on Sunday night on private property in Candia.
Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement and rescue personnel found that a 50-year-old woman and 62-year-old man had succumbed to injuries sustained when the UTV they were riding in crashed into a tree. A third person in the UTV, a 48-year-old man, was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for observation.
The victim’s names are being withheld at this time pending notification of kin. No other information is known at this time.
Earlier that day, at approximately 11:30 a.m. in Jericho State Park in Berlin, Michael Ryan, 31 of Gloucester, Mass., was operating his rental ATV on Brook Road when he came around a downhill corner and hit his brakes, causing him to lose control of his machine, which rolled over and pinned him.
After a 911 call was placed, Berlin Fire and EMS and Fish and Game conservation officers responded and determined that Ryan needed more urgent care, so a call to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) helicopter was placed.
They responded to pick up Ryan at Androscoggin Valley Hospital after he was brought there by Berlin Ambulance. He was flown by DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with serious injuries.
Unreasonable speed and inexperience are considered the primary factors in the crash. Ryan admitted to officers he had been operating too quickly before he crashed.
At about Fish and Game responded to another crash in Jericho State Park. Nicole Levesque, 36, of Milton was following another ATV on Moose Road when, according to witnesses, the wheels of her ATV caught in a rut in the trails causing her to get pushed into a ditch where the machine rolled onto her causing a severe injury.
After evaluation of Levesque’s injuries, Berlin and Fish and Game responders again requested the DHART helicopter respond, and she was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center from Androscoggin Hospital.
Investigators consider operator inexperience to be the primary cause of this crash.
Upon clearing that crash scene, the conservation officer was immediately notified of another ATV rollover, this time on the Presidential Rail Trail in Gorham. Gorham Fire and Rescue and the officer rushed to the scene to assist the patient, Henry Sanschagrin, 74, of Gorham.
It was determined that Sanschagrin was operating his UTV on the rail trail and decided to pull off the side to let another ATV pass. In doing so, he accidentally pulled too far to the right, which caused his UTV to roll over down an embankment.
Oncoming ATVs stopped to assist Sanschagrin and his wife, who was in the passenger seat, and called 911. The two were taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for evaluation by Gorham Fire and Rescue. It is believed that operator inattention was the cause of this crash.
A final crash of the day occurred on Farr Road in Pittsburg when an ATV operator identified as Karen Lane, 59, of Jaffrey rolled her ATV over, reportedly to prevent hitting a gate.
With responders busy at other ATV crashes, Pittsburg PD assisted by covering this crash. Lane was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, where DHART was called to transport the patient. Speed and inattention were determined to be the contributing factors in this crash.
The weekend of crashes had started Friday afternoon, Sept. 10, when a New York man sustained significant injuries after rolling over his rented UTV in a sand pit beside Brook Road in Jericho Mountain State Park. At approximately 2:45 p.m., Joseph Egenberger, 43, of Rocky Point, N.Y., lost control after accelerating into a right turn within a sand pit. As he attempted to navigate a sloped section of the turn, the UTV rolled onto its side. Egenberger sustained injuries in the rollover crash, and a 911 call was placed. He was assessed by Berlin Fire, EMS and Fish and Game officers and taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for evaluation and treatment.
Conservation officers believe the primary factor of the crash was excessive acceleration. Egenberger was ultimately issued a summons for operating an OHRV to endanger.
In Carroll County on Saturday, Sept. 11, before 7:30 p.m., Fish and Game was notified of lost hikers up by the Castle in the Clouds in Moultonborough. Hiker Kranthi Medikonda, 28, had gotten lost and found another group of hikers, Christian Irizarry Feliciano, 20; Bradley Phillips, 18; and Owen Douglas, 19; and two minors.
The group attempted to hike to the summit for sunset but had forgotten flashlights and became disoriented on the trail network. Both Medikonda and the group of hikers decided to stick together and call for help.
Moultonborough police located their vehicles. Conservation officers found the group nearly a mile from the trailhead. Fish and Game had the hikers back to their vehicles and on their way home shortly after 10 p.m.
