COOS COUNTY — These are exciting times for the state park system which is receiving $22.6 million in federal funding to allow the state to make needed improvements to its aging park infrastructure. Much of the money will go to state parks in Coos County including Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin and Mollidgewock State Park in Errol.
The funding, approved by the Executive Council at its June 16 meeting, comes from the federal American Rescue Act and State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.
Brent Wucher, public information officer for N.H. Parks and Recreation, said the funds will allow the department to catch up on a lot of projects it has been forced to put off because of a lack of funding. He noted the Hampton Beach Redevelopment project in 2009-10 was the last time the department had this kind of money to invest.
Overall $7.7 million will be spent improving and expanding campgrounds in part to respond to increased demand. COVID spurred an unprecedented number of visitors to the state’s parks. Wucher said last year campground occupancy was up 7 percent over 2019 even with five campgrounds closed because of staff shortages and capacity limited to 50 percent for the first two months of the season.
He said the money will allow the state to upgrade the aging campground infrastructure, much of which dates back to FDR’s Civilian Conservation Corp back in the 1930s and 1940s.
Jericho Mountain State Park is slated to have $1.4 million spent developing a new camping area near the beach with cabins and RV sites. Another $85,000 is targeted to tie the RV dump station to the existing leach field. Jericho currently has 20 camping sites — five cabins, six tents and nine recreational vehicle sites.
Wucher said Jericho Mountain State Park is very popular especially for motorized recreation and noted the commercial development taking place near the park.
Mollidgewock State Park will see $2.64 million invested in new tent and cabin sites as well as a park office and visitors center. Wucher said there is a small old CCC building at the campground that has been used as an office. Because it is considered a historic building, the division will construct a separate building that will also double as a visitors center with a small park store. A half mile of road will be built to access the high ground of the park. Mollidgewock, located within the Thirteen Mile Woods along the Androscoggin River, currently has 44 primitive tent sites.
Renovations of buildings at a former youth services site are slated at Coleman State Park on Little Diamond Pond in Stewartstown will include installing a sprinkler system, recommended by the state fire marshal, as well as additional changes to allow overnight stays by both motorized and nonmotorized visitors, at a total cost of $800,000.
Nearly a quarter of the total sum — $5,495,000 — will be spent at Mount Washington State Park: $3 million on replacing its undersized sewage treatment plant; $1,020,000 on upgrading its water system and $1,475,000 on maintaining the integrity of the Sherman Adams Summit Building as well as ensuring compliance with today’s life safety codes.
North Country projects also include a Cannon Mountain Station Sewage Treatment Plant at a cost of $1.2 million that will support the private concessionaire’s operations at the Tram Summit building in Franconia Notch State Park plus $100,000 for signs and electronic message boards to be placed along the Franconia Notch Parkway.
Nearly $1.5 million will also be used to expand the Dry River Campground in Crawford Notch State Park in Hart’s Location.
Wucher said some projects may be done this year but the bulk of the campground work will be done in 2022. He said this year department architects and engineers will be developing the necessary detailed plans for the various projects. He said in addition to personnel at Parks and Recreation, some of the design work for roads and septic upgrades will done by the state Departments of Transportation and Environmental Services.
A sum of $2,373,000 will be spent on renovating and reconstructing seven of the 15 active historic fire towers across the state. Wucher said the fire tower at Milan Hill State Park was just recently upgraded and is not one of the seven. Once the towers are upgraded, the division expects that the hiking trails in the N.H.’s Fire Tower Quest Program will grow in popularity. In addition, seven watchman’s cabins could be outfitted as rentals, providing the public with new and intriguing overnight destinations.
Wucher said the park system keeps on growing as people are increasingly attracted to the state’s mountains and rivers. He said a new reservation system makes it easy to reserve a campsite online.
In her letter to the state Legislature’s Fiscal Committee and Governor and Executive Council, Commissioner of Cultural and Natural Resources Sarah Stewart spoke about the economic importance of parks and cited Jericho Mountain State Park as an example.
“Parks are a key economic driver,” Stewart said. “Estimates are that over half of visitors are from out of state — in some parks as high as 90 percent — supporting our tourism industry. Park investment can result in corresponding business investment. OHRV businesses to support visitors to Jericho State Park and the investments across the boulevard from the recently redeveloped Hampton Beach State Park are just two examples,” she said.
“The purpose of the (Parks Department) request for investment in state parks is to ensure facilities are in a condition to be open and providing services to the public, to increase the capacity at campgrounds to meet demand, to accommodate RVs, and to provide a safe experience for the increasing numbers of visitors,” Stewart said.
“This investment will also directly impact local restaurant and lodging facilities, performing arts venues and other tourist attractions that suffered great financial loss throughout the state by attracting visitors and bolstering the overall economy.”
