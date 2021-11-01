FRANCONIA — Members of the Mt. Washington Commission met last week with a mediation team from Harvard to help the commission overcome disagreements that have held up a new master plan for the park.
The Harvard Negotiation & Mediation Clinical Program team is made up of three third-year Harvard Law School graduate students and their supervisor, Clinical Law Professor Rachel Viscomi. The team actively engaged with Mt. Washington Commission members and others on Friday, Oct. 29, at an in-person meeting at the Peabody Lodge in Franconia Notch State Park.
The group used hands-on exercises to bring people together and to demonstrate points in their presentation.
Among them, Viscomi randomly paired people up to engage in a quick arm-wrestling exercise, designed to allow everyone to see that it takes two players working together to run up an even score, such as 20-20, rather than an unsatisfactory 0-to-0 stalemate.
Earlier this year, the 11-member commission voted unanimously to apply to this no-cost, semester-long dispute resolution program, believing it could help overcome obstacles updating the master plan.
The Harvard team describes itself as “an academic program at Harvard Law School focusing on cutting-edge work in dispute systems design, negotiation, mediation, facilitation and conflict engagement.”
Student team members — Seorae Ko, Erin Savoie and Lowry Yankwich — discussed their preliminary mid-semester findings based on completing almost all their one-on-one interviews, reading minutes and relevant state law, plus an on-site visit to the 6,288-foot summit, including the Sherman Adams Building.
The trio took turns at the microphone, providing voice-overs for the slides they’d prepared.
“Since 1969 (52 years ago), the Mount Washington Commission has been tasked with managing the summit of Mt. Washington,” one read. “(State law) requires the commission to agree upon a shared vision for the … summit, embodied within a master plan.
“It’s first listed responsibility is master planning,” another said. A new master plan is required every 10 years.
The commission has made a master plan before and gotten it approved. That plan was developed over 18 months in 1971.
Although a master plan was drafted in 2010, the commission did not vote to approve it, the law school students reported. This means that no master plan has been approved in the past 50 years.
State law requires that the park’s master plan must include — but is not limited to — discussion of: capital improvements for a 10-year period; proposed operation of summit, including fees, personnel and franchise agreements; promotion of summit as “recreational, historic and scientific attraction; protection of unique flora and natural resources of the summit; negotiation of public rights-of-way; cooperative arrangements between private interests and the commission.”
The students have not only interviewed commission members and other key players, but have also reviewed “best practices from similar consensus-building projects” plus “negotiation and dispute resolution theory.”
The team presented its three preliminary findings and three recommendations.
First, the students pointed out that the commission’s current approach to addressing short-term operational issues is not conducive to addressing long-term strategic master planning. Their preliminary recommendation is that “master planning meetings should be distinct from regular meetings in both time and format.”
Second, they pointed out that commission members have a “zero-sum” mindset that impedes opportunities for collaboration. Their preliminary recommendation is to “restructure interactions to identify and make the most of mutually beneficial opportunities.”
Their third finding is that “master planning presents an opportunity to resolve major sources of friction.” Their preliminary recommendation is to “engage a facilitator to guide conversation regarding unresolved major questions,” including developing a shared vision for the summit.
Viscomi confidently led commission members and others in several collaborative exercises, designed to joggle these decision-makers' assumptions, perceptions and mindsets, including their recognition of when they believe they have achieved success.
“Our definition of success drives our outcome,” the law professor said.
Viscomi listed a number of “debilitating” assumptions negotiators can hold, including “our interests are opposed; we can’t both get what we want; this is a zero-sum game, the pie is fixed; and I have to choose between a good relationship and good substance.”
These were in contrast to “empowering” assumptions, including “while some interests conflict, others are shared, or are just different; we can always shrink the pie, and usually find ways to expand it; we can find creative ways to meet both of our interests, and good communication is my problem (rather than your problem).”
Often, Viscomi said, we believe we are reaching data-driven decisions without being consciously aware that we are only selecting the data that supports what we’ve already decided.
The final results of the Harvard Negotiation & Mediation Clinical Program will be completed and be released to the public in early December, Viscomi said.
The immediate feedback from Mt. Washington Commission members was very positive.
Commission chairman District 3 Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) set the next meeting on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, saying he was concerned that the upcoming holiday season would be a hard time for people to meet.
A few members who stayed in the Lodge to enjoy a box lunch raised concerns that that morning’s momentum and good feelings of collaboration could dissipate if more than two months goes by before a master plan meeting can be held.
