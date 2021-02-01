WOLFEBORO — State Parks and Recreation Director Phil Bryce alerted members of the Mount Washington Commission at their virtual meeting on Friday, Jan. 29, to a major change in the operation of the “state side” of the now permanently financed Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The state no longer determines how this money will be spent; instead, the decisions are made in Washington.
Under this new procedure, land acquisition will be LWCF’s primary goal rather infrastructure projects such as upgrades and replacements, Bryce said.
That said, money to help fund the sewage treatment plant — still in the design phase — in the Mt. Washington State Park likely won't qualify for LWCF dollars, he warned.
The state already has $1.8 million in its capital budget for this key project and had been counting on the federal program to make up for the approximately $1 million shortfall.
Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), who chairs the commission, quickly gained the support of fellow commissioners in seeking additional state capital dollars. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Commissioner Sarah Stewart and state Rep. Karen Umberger, a Republican from Kearsarge who was recently reappointed to represent the House, agreed that the project must have “absolute priority.” State officials have already begun reaching out to the state’s congressional delegation to ask that the top-down decision be reversed.
Bryce, a member of the Governor’s Re-Opening Economy Task Force, noted that it is uncertain how COVID-19 will affect this summer’s operation of the state parks system, including Mt. Washington State Park and the ATV Festival at Jericho State Park in Berlin.
State architect Tom Mansfield provided the commission with a memorandum outlining the factors in the 2015 State Building Code used to set the maximum occupancy for each floor of the Sherman Adams Building at the top of Mount Washington.
“The main floor occupancy load could be increased to 500 by the addition of new doors,” his memo said. “The ground floor’s capacity is capped at 298. The total occupancy of the SAB in compliance with the code could be as much as 798, provided the capacity of each floor is not exceeded.”
Somewhat lower numbers could be required depending on the precise configuration of particular spaces.
The memo shattered the 300-visitor limit inside the SAB that the Fire Marshal’s Office had set as the maximum in late 2020 without mentioning the possibility of making relatively easy fixes.
Mansfield recommended replacing one of the four coiling (roll-up) overhead doors with an infill wall with a pair of 3-foot-wide hinged exit doors. The doors and needed hardware would cost no more than $50,000, he estimated, and the commission, acting in its advisory capacity, voted its approval unanimously.
“This is the best news; it takes a lot of pressure off,” said Bryce, while noting, however, that the capacity figures are not applicable to the pandemic’s “6-foot distancing” requirement.
The Fire Marshal’s Office points out that coiling doors do not qualify as fire exits.
A day ahead of the meeting, Mt. Washington Cog Railway President Wayne Presby emailed his review of Bryce’s proposed $4-per-day entrance fee to the Sherman Adams Building, which was first discussed last Dec. 11 as well as at an entrance fee subcommittee meeting Jan. 8.
“Bryce’s financial analysis ... fails to explore all the impacts which may result from this fee’s implementation,” Presby said. Dealing with average attendance numbers is grossly misleading, he said, since “there are major fluctuations in the attendance due to time of year, weather and tourism seasonality itself.
"We could be in worse shape financially if we require reservations to get into the SAB and charge everyone an entrance fee,” Presby said.
Presby listed his own calculations of the benefits to parties that hold leases at the summit, taking into account the state’s lost revenue opportunities that he believes are a result of these agreements.
If the state park is ever to become self-sufficient, a fair return for all property leased to summit stakeholders must be determined and then implemented, Presby said. This is true even if Sherman Adams' occupancy is limited, he said.
In making his argument, Presby pointed to the Mt. Washington Auto Road’s parking lots that are leased for $1 dollar a year from the state in exchange for the state not being charged for some of its vehicular traffic.
He said many communications entities on the summit also paying less rent than a fair market rate.
Presby said the state should reconsider its decision to spend $15 million to rebuild summit communications facilities and instead focus on meeting the demand of tourists currently traveling to the summit.
Bradley thanked Presby for his memo. The questions the Cog Railway president raised will have to be satisfactorily answered before the commission seeks permission to charge the public $4 to enter the Sherman Adams Building. “We’ll have to have our ducks in a row,” Bradley said.
Mansfield, working with two staffers at the state Public Works Department, reported on two options for “off the shelf” portable self-contained air filtration units that could allow the Mr. Washington Observatory Museum to open on the ground floor this summer, assuming the building opens.
After hearing the units described, the commission voted unanimously to grant permission to the Obs to spend up to $20,000 to install the optimal configuration, using Obs dollars set aside in a special museum fund totaling over $100,000.
Allen Brooks of the state Attorney General’s Office said he would review the fund’s documentation to be sure that this was an appropriate use. The museum was unable to open at all in 2020 because no ventilation was in place.
Donna Dunn, interim executive director of the Obs, said she received a pro bono offer from a company experienced in “metering people flow” designed to help increase revenues in theme parks and museums.
Bryce readily agreed to send the Obs both SAB floor plans and visitor data.
The next Zoom meeting of the Mount Washington Commission is set for Feb. 19 at 1 p.m.
