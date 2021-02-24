BERLIN — Nathan Morin was appointed by the city council Monday night to fill the vacant seat on the school board.
A six-year veteran of the school board, Morin was the only person to step up and put his name in play for the position. The council advertised the vacancy and interested people had until Feb. 18 to submit a letter of interest to the city clerk.
Morin said the school board is in the middle of its budget process as well as dealing with the year-long pandemic and he felt it was not a time to have a vacancy on the board.
He noted he served from 2006 to 2012 and said he believes his prior experience as well as his knowledge of local and state government will be an asset.
“I’m ready to get to work on Day One,” he said.
In his letter to the council, Morin said he is pleased with the work the city has done to push the state to fully fund education. He said state stabilization grants must be fully funded in order to avoid devastating increases in local property taxes. He said 73 percent of public education is funded through local property taxes and property poor communities like Berlin can no longer afford to foot the bill.
“I will work hard to advocate for what is best for our students and teachers, while keeping in mind that the local taxpayers have carried a heavy burden,” he said.
The council voted unanimously in favor of Morin’s appointment.
Mayor Paul Grenier thanked Morin for coming forward and said he is confident he will do a good job as a board member.
Morin is also vice chair of the city’s zoning board.
Community Development Director Pamela Laflamme raised the issue of street numbering on both Grandview Drive and Wood Street. She said the city was contacted by someone building a home on Grandview Drive. The individual needs an address to get electricity to the site and the street addressing there does not follow standards. The numbers are out of sequence and odd and even numbers are mixed up instead of having odd numbers on one side and even on the other.
“That’s a convoluted mess,” agreed Grenier.
After some discussion, it was decided that the city would set up a Zoom meeting with property owners to get their input on the street addressing. Property owners will be notified of the meeting by registered letter.
Laflamme said there is a comparable situation on Wood Street where the numbering includes decimals like 25.5. The council authorizes a similar process with homeowners there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.