BERLIN — The Androscoggin River was set on fire last Saturday as a modified RiverFire attracted a solid crowd to enjoy food concessions and outdoor entertainment.
RiverFire was canceled last year because of COVID-19, and this year’s version eliminated some components because of the pandemic.
While the crowd attending at the Service Credit Union Heritage Park was smaller than previous RiverFires, Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Paula Kinney said the event went well. She described it as a back-to-basics RiverFire “where families seemed to be enjoying some time outside in the fresh air and watching our beloved ‘boom pier fires’ float on water.”
The emphasis, she said, was “fires, food, pumpkins and families.”
Given the surge in positive COVID-19 cases in the county, the chamber eliminated a number of events it felt were too congested — the beer tent, kids’ bouncy houses, petting zoo and hayrides.
Eliminating the beer tent came at a financial cost to the chamber, which depends on the proceeds to fund events and projects. Coos County Family Health Services turned the 5K race it hosts to a virtual run. While people were asked to wear masks, the majority did not.
Kinney said attendance in the afternoon was light. Participants in the Zombie Poker Run returned by mid-afternoon, and Northwood Chainsaw Sculptures was doing carving demonstrations for the attendees.
Some people came by the food booths to get takeout while others ate at the park, waiting for the evening’s entertainment.
At 5 p.m., the Halloween Costume Parade brought princesses, super heroes, pirates and dancers to the park. On the main stage, Dirt Exhibition unveiled their 144 Reveal Project to much applause.
The Bridgewater, Mass., company heard that 17-year-old Connor Dwyer and his dad were fixing up an old 2016 RZR ATV at their Connecticut home when Connor’s father passed away. Unable to do the work on his own, Connor put the ATV up for sale for parts. When Brendan Walsh and Richard Leon heard the story, they decided to buy the ATV and restore it as a surprise for Dwyer.
“The machine was literally in pieces,” said Leon.
With over 20 companies donating parts, Dirt Exhibition rebuilt the ATV and gave it to Dwyer at RiverFire. Dwyer, who learned about the project a short time ago, was not allowed to see the ATV until it was unveiled at RiverFire.
Walking around the ATV, Dwyer wore a big smile. Walsh and Leon said they wanted to give him the totally rebuilt ATV at RiverFire because it is the hub for the ATV community in New England.
The two said people from all walks of life come to the Berlin-Gorham area to ride and share their passion for the sport. “It doesn’t get any better than this,” Leon said.
As dusk approached, the Maine band Something Stupid performed its mix of cover songs and comedy and Kinney said they were a hit with the crowd. She said the chamber hopes to book them for a future event.
Also, a success this year was the decision to place the carved lit pumpkins along the river instead of on the pedestrian bridge. Kinney said the idea was to allow more social distancing and said the chamber discovered it was easier for people to view the pumpkins with less congestion. She said they may continue to do that in future years.
Just after the bonfires were set on fire, Kinney said a brilliant fireworks display was set off from the nearby Landry property. She said the fireworks were an awesome addition to the celebration as they broke in the horizon right over the bonfires. The bonfires were provided by the Landry family and friends as well as NEMSI Properties.
The pyrotechnics had concluded when the rain made its appearance at approximately 8:30 p.m. and Kinney said the park largely emptied that point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.