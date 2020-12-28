GORHAM — The N.H. Food Bank will be holding two mobile food pantries in Coos County this Thursday, New Year’s Eve.
From 10 a.m.-noon, there will be a mobile food pantry at the Chapman property at 459 Main St. in Gorham.
From noon-2 p.m. the non-profit is holding a second food pantry at the N.H. Liquor & Wine parking lot at 16 Metallak Place in Colebrook.
The N.H. Food Bank has distributed over two million pounds of food serving 26,000 families through its mobile food pantries across the state as people have struggled in the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.