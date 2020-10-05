GORHAM — The N.H. Food Bank will be holding a mobile food pantry today, Oct. 6, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the former Currier site, now owned by Bob Chapman, at 459 Main St. (Berlin-Gorham Road).
This is the fourth mobile food pantry held in the Berlin-Gorham area and the third at the Chapman site.
The food bank estimates that one in seven Granite Staters, or 14 percent of the state’s population, is food insecure, defined as not knowing where their next meal is coming from. That number is up 71,000 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To meet the growing demand across the state, the food bank last week began a five week series with three mobile pantries per week at different locations. Last week, the mobile unit was in Colebrook, Franklin, and Lincoln.
After Tuesday in Gorham, it will hold mobile pantries in Keene on Thursday and Manchester on Friday.
Each household receives over 50 pounds of food including fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and dairy. It is a drive-through event with volunteers distributing the boxes of food. At the last mobile pantry in Gorham, 650 households received food.
The food pantry comes as the temperature gets cooler and the need increases as enhanced unemployment benefits have run out. Congress is currently stalled on a new stimulus package that would reauthorize enhanced unemployment benefits.
The food bank is a program of Catholic Charities of New Hampshire that has worked since 1984 to relieve hunger in the state. The food bank generally does not receive federal or state funding for food distribution but has accepted one-time funding through the federal CARES Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.