FRANCONIA — State police reported Saturday that a man drown in Echo Lake in Franconia Notch State Park.
New Hampshire State Police Communications received a call at about 10 a.m. on Saturday, reporting a man had fallen out of his kayak on Echo Lake in Franconia.
At the time of the call, the victim, identified as an adult male, was missing. The victim was located around 10:02 a.m., by other people in the area.
His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Responding agencies included New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol, NHSP-Troop F, New Hampshire Fish and Game, Franconia Police, and Franconia Fire/Rescue.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has further information is encouraged to contact Marine Patrol Officer Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or by email at Nicholas.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.