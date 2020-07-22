BERLIN — The majority of Jericho Mountain State Park is open for ATV riding after heavy rains last week caused significant damage but it will take three to four weeks to get the entire trail system back in operation.
N.H. Trails Bureau Chief Chris Gamache said crews had some trails open within days of the July 14 rain storm that washed out culverts and sections of trail throughout the park. He estimated two-thirds of the park trail system is up and running. There are approximately 85 miles of trails within the park and riders can connect from the park to the 1,000-mile Ride the Wild trail network.
“We should have everything repaired in a month or so,” Gamache said.
He said the biggest project is repairing a couple of bridges that washed out. Gamache said the bureau had rented some heavy equipment for the season to do some regularly scheduled work in the park prior the equipment was already available. He noted, however, that the regularly scheduled work will be pushed back until fall.
A volunteer trail work party is planned for this Sunday at 9 a.m. at the park by the Androscoggin Valley ATV Club.
Gamache said ridership in the park is high as people look to get outdoors because COVID-19 has limited many indoor activities like dining out and going to a show. He said ATV sales and registrations are up. Gamache estimated as much as half of the traffic in the park are people on rental ATVs. He said they are people who want to experience riding before making a significant investment.
Last week the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce announced it is canceling Wingzilla and Riverfire for 2020 because of COVID-19. Both events include poker runs centered around the local ATV trail network. The chamber and the AV ATV Club had earlier canceled the annual Jericho Mountain ATV Festival.
“The timing and the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak has contributed to significant challenges in planning these large events and we feel it is best for the health and safety of our volunteers, vendors, attendees, and community,” the chamber said in announcing the latest cancellations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.